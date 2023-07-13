MONZA, Italy — After a disappointment at Le Mans, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing earned its fourth victory of the World Endurance Championship season on Sunday, winning the Six Hours of Monza. The No. 7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID held off the No. 50 Ferrari to claim a 16.52-second victory.

The No. 93 Peugeot TotalEnergies entry rounded out the Hypercar podium.

Recommended for you