MONZA, Italy — After a disappointment at Le Mans, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing earned its fourth victory of the World Endurance Championship season on Sunday, winning the Six Hours of Monza. The No. 7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID held off the No. 50 Ferrari to claim a 16.52-second victory.
The No. 93 Peugeot TotalEnergies entry rounded out the Hypercar podium.
The No. 7 Toyota won the race after running near the front the entire race, while the sister No. 8 Toyota had its share of troubles throughout the race. After making contact with the No. 51 Ferrari on the opening laps, the No. 8 later made contact with a GT car, bringing out the safety cat. The No. 8 Toyota was given a 10-second penalty for the first incident and a 60-second penalty for the second.
But the No. 7 Toyota was able to avoid trouble and built a 45-second advantage, only to see it wiped out by a caution with 90 minutes remaining. Following the final restart, Kamui Kobayashi was able to extend the lead and take the checkered flag.
“It was a really close battle, and we had to push hard because the competition was very strong,” Kobayoshi said. “The key was making no mistakes throughout the race and managing the tires. But it was great to fight with Ferrari and, after our result at Le Mans, it is nice to get a bit of revenge over them today.”
The No. 8 Toyota made its way back to finish fourth, but was handed a 50-second post-race penalty for exceeding a powertrain power limit on one lap. The car was classified as having finished sixth.
“For our car it was a difficult race,” said Sébastien Buemi, one of the drivers of the No. 8 car. “I had the contact at the start and got a penalty for that, then the incident with the Aston Martin. I’d like to apologize to them for that. Of course, from there we tried to fight as hard as we could to make up positions and we managed to get quite a few points on the board. But it has been a difficult day and we hope for a better race next time at Fuji.”
LMP2
The No. 28 JOTA survived a final hour battle with the No. 31 Team WRT entry to claim its first win of the season. Pietro Fittipaldi, in the JOTA car, and Robin Frijns were engaged in some close racing, but the No. 31 car was forced to pit with a mechanical issue, leaving Fittipaldi unopposed at the front. The No. 36 Alpine ELF Team car placed second for its best finish of the season. The No. 41 Team WRT entry rounded out the podium.
The World Endurance Championship is taking a bit of a break with the 6 Hours of Fuji — the home race for Toyota — will take place Sept. 10.