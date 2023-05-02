STAVELOT, Belgium — TOYOTA GAZOO racing ran 1-2 in the World Endurance Championship’s Six Hours of Spa Saturday in the final tune-up before next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The No. 7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID finished 16.637 seconds ahead of the No. 8 entry.

The No. 7 car started on the pole, but the No. 8 Toyota was forced to start from the back of the field after an accident early in qualifying. But the No. 8 car made up 15 spots on the opening lap and got its way back into contention.

