STAVELOT, Belgium — TOYOTA GAZOO racing ran 1-2 in the World Endurance Championship’s Six Hours of Spa Saturday in the final tune-up before next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The No. 7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID finished 16.637 seconds ahead of the No. 8 entry.
The No. 7 car started on the pole, but the No. 8 Toyota was forced to start from the back of the field after an accident early in qualifying. But the No. 8 car made up 15 spots on the opening lap and got its way back into contention.
Brendon Hartley, who drove the No. 8 car with Sébastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa, led briefly following the final pit stop with 45 minutes remaining. But Kamui Kobayashi was able to get the pass at Raidillon and stretched out his lead the remainder of the race.
“That was a fantastic job from the whole team to get the maximum result possible from this race,” Kobayashi, who also serves as team principal said. “Thank you to the team and everyone who supports us for their big effort to achieve this.
“In my stint I was fighting with the #8 car and it is never easy to fight against your teammate but I think we made a good show. Now we aim to keep this going for Le Mans.”
The No. 8 car still leads in the season point standings, holding a five-point lead over Kobayashi, José María López and Mike Conway in the No. 7 entry.
In the World Championship standings, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing leads by 30 points over Ferrari.
“Second place is a great recovery drive,” Buemi said. “Starting 36th on the grid and coming back to second place, after actually fighting for the win, is a real achievement. The win for car No. 7 makes it a perfect day and I am really happy for the team. It was an eventful race, particularly at the beginning with the rain, but I tried to stay out of trouble and just continue to move up the field. This is a good preparation for Le Mans; now we can get ready for June.”
Cadillac still searching for podium
Cadillac Racing is still looking for its first podium of the WEC season after placing fifth with the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R entry. The team’s second car, the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R, crashed out of the race 90 minutes in.
The No. 3 Cadillac, which was making its WEC debut as a warm-up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, qualified a solid fifth in the Hypercar field with Sebastien Bourdais behind the wheel. Renger Van der Zande was running second when the incident occurred. Both drivers will next drive the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R in the 2-hour, 40-minute IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, May 14 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.
The No. 2 car, which is a season-long entry, had a fairly uneventful race, and took its third-straight top five finish.
“It was a typical Spa day,” said Alex Lynn, one of the drivers in the No. 2 entry. “I’m proud of the team. We had a really fast car. Again, a lot to learn but we made it to the finish for the third race in a row. The car is reliable, we’re gaining speed all the time and we’re just getting better and better.”
Cadillac is planning on running three cars in next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 11-12.