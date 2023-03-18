SEBRING — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing said it was looking forward to the new competition in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class this season. But Friday’s 1000 Miles of Sebring looked like old times, where the only question was which Toyota would finish in front?
At the checkered flag it was the No. 7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR010 HYBRID of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López that finished in front of the No. 8 Toyota, driven by Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa.
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing made it known early on that it was going to be the team to beat, grabbing the lead from the No. 50 Ferrari in the first hour of the race and never looking back. The Toyotas finished several laps in front of its competitors.
It was a bit more interesting in LMP2, which was won by the No. 48 Hertz Team Jota car, driven by David Beckmann, Yifei Ye and William Stevens. The team gave up the lead in the final 12 minutes but was able to get back in front before time ran out.
In the LMGTE Am class, it was the No. 33 Corvette Racing, driven by Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone and Nicky Catsburg, that captured the class victory, turning in an impressive performance and making a tough race look easy.
