SEBRING — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing said it was looking forward to the new competition in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class this season. But Friday’s 1000 Miles of Sebring looked like old times, where the only question was which Toyota would finish in front?

At the checkered flag it was the No. 7 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR010 HYBRID of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López that finished in front of the No. 8 Toyota, driven by Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa.

