SEBRING — One day out checking addresses of sexual offenders, Detective Louis Ramos of the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit had “one lady [who] scared the hell out of me.”
She grabbed him by his vest, and thanked him for what he does, Ramos said. Victimized by her father — never arrested or prosecuted — she lives with the trauma.
Her children watched from the window of their house, Ramos said, playing indoors to avoid her fate.
Right now, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has 219 sex offenders currently filed and monitored by their agency, along with 24 “career” offenders.
Scott Dressel, Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said it’s fewer than Okeechobee County, roughly equal to Polk County and approximately one out of every 472 residents.
“Sheriff [Paul] Blackman is very proactive about telling people,” Dressel said.
Florida law states all sexual offenders must register their name, address, phone numbers and online accounts, if allowed, with local law enforcement.
- Chapter 943.9435(6), Florida Statutes — Local law enforcement agencies shall verify addresses of sexual offenders who are no longer in prison. Section 7 states that offenders who intend to move or travel out of state need to report that 21 days ahead of time.
- Chapter 775.261(6), Florida Statutes — A career offender has two working days from release from prison or from establishing a permanent residence to report the new address to local law enforcement.
- Chapter 943.0435(13), Florida Statutes — Anyone who has reason to believe that a sexual offender is not complying with registration requirements and is eluding law enforcement — and helps the offender to conceal that fact — could be charged with a third-degree felony.
If law enforcement needs to find someone, they put out bulletins, Ramos said, which some people think make the county look bad.
“A lot of counties don’t post [notices],” Ramos said. “Ignorance is not bliss.”
Soon, he said, the Sheriff’s Office will have a mobile device app, free to download and use, to help people track offenders in their area and flag digital communications between those offenders and minors.
Many people, he said, would prefer the county had no sexual-offender residents, but heavy restrictions could cause offenders to withhold address changes or go homeless, making them harder to track and monitor.
Fortunately, he said, the county doesn’t have transient/homeless offenders.
Offenders and predators must live at least 1,000 feet from children’s homes, schools, playgrounds, parks or areas where children gather. That Florida law applies to those convicted since Oct. 1, 2004, of an offense on a child less than 16 years old.
Sometimes, Ramos said, offenders don’t report an address inside that radius to avoid a misdemeanor charge. However, he’s yet to meet an offender who won’t comply when told.
“They usually say, ‘Say no more. I’m moving,’” Ramos said.
He spends most days on the road, Ramos said, from Venus to Avon Park, checking addresses in person. He does consent-based searches, too, to find signs of children having visited the home or of drug/alcohol triggers.
Bigger problems come from those hiding out from other counties or states. They tend to get caught, not because of where they live, but by unsanctioned social media accounts. It takes a team of experts to find hidden accounts, he said, but they find them.
Living in a close-knit county makes sexual offenses a “small world,” he said, with some offenders either known or even related to law enforcement. Convictions and penalties depend on the amount of evidence and cases a person has against them.
Ramos said he monitors a lot of offenders, but only those who were found, arrested and convicted. Only victims know about those not reported.