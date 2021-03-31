LAKE PLACID — An accident on Tuesday morning left a man severely injured. The man was transported to a trauma hospital for treatment via ambulance as helicopters were unable to fly due to the fog.
Highlands County Fire Rescue was called out to a pedestrian who was hit by a tractor.
Chief Marc Bashoor said a mechanic was working on the tractor when, for some reason, the tractor went into gear. The man was run over and received severe injuries.
He said the incident took place on a private ranch some four miles off of State Road 70. The site was very hard to reach as two miles of the way were in the woods. In fact, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office lent HCFR the use of a four-wheel drive truck to reach the man and bring him out of the woods to awaiting EMTs.
Fortunately, the man was not alone and someone was able to call 911 while another person was able to meet the first responders at the property’s entrance.
On scene were county EMTs as well as Sun n Lakes and Lake Placid Fire Departments and HCSO.