LAKE PLACID — Tower Plaza will soon look a bit different and probably be busier as well. Tractor Supply Co. will soon be occupying the space once held by Winn Dixie off U.S. 27 and County Road 621.
Several years ago, Winn Dixie moved out of the plaza and left a large vacancy. Since then, Save A Lot has leased a portion of the space. Tractor Supply will take over the remaining space. The Lake Placid store will be about 15,000 square feet, according to TSC spokeswoman Darias Collins. The target opening date is the beginning of 2021 (winter or spring).
Currently, TSC has more than 1,900 stores in Florida and will continue to add more retail stores next year.
“The Lake Placid store will provide about 15 new jobs to the area, with at least half of those being full-time positions,” Collins said.
The new store will be hiring local residents “and looks forward to community members joining the team.”
Those seeking employment should apply at Tractorsupply.com/careers.
The Tractor Supply Co. gives back to Future Farmers of America (FFA), 4-H clubs and United Way locally.
“Tractor Supply has partnered with the National FFA Organization since 1985, contributing over $11.2 million to support agricultural education and scholarship programs. Just last year Tractor Supply awarded 259 grants to FFA chapters across the country, impacting over 24,000 FFA members,” Collins said.
TSC stores participate in 4-H “Paper Clover” campaigns in order to bring awareness and funds to local clubs. Highlands County has many 4-H and FFA clubs and members.
“Tractor Supply has partnered with United Way for over 15 years,” Collins said. “Through Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” team members at the Store Support Center can take up to eight hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. United Way coordinates the volunteer opportunities, which have included gardening, painting fences, packing boxes of food for children in need and more.”
One feature that makes the Lake Placid store different than the others is the 175 feet high by 30 feet wide Cracker Trail Cattle Drive completed by Keith Goodson in 1995 that resides on the southernmost exterior wall. Murals are important to Lake Placid’s tourism industry.
TSC usually has storage areas on the sides or behind their stores.
The Lake Placid store has no room behind it for storage. According to Highlands County Board of County Commission planning staff Dana Riddell, the company has no plans to cover the mural.