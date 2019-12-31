The day that we celebrate the new year on is actually the first day of both the Gregorian and Julian calendars. The Gregorian calendar is the most widely used calendar across the world, and the Julian calendar is an adaptation of the Roman calendar, which started the new year in March. However, it was not the Romans who began instituting the celebration of the new year. It was instead early Mesopotaians who began celebrating New Year’s Day around 2000 BC.
The new year also marked the inauguration for some Roman political offices. In fact, it was the highest ranking political office that was inaugurated on New Year’s Day. This marks just how important the idea of starting fresh in the new year was, even to people in this age.
Today, common celebrations of the new year include fireworks, parties, counting down until midnight, and many other things depending on where you live. I can remember as a child being with my dad and stepmom. Their friends would come over; there would be snacks and appetizers; we would have the New York New Year’s Countdown on the TV, or music might be playing. The Christmas tree would still be up and there would be a cold nip in the air. And when the ball would finally drop, or the clock would strike midnight, we would all say “Happy New Year!” and the energy in the room was palpable.
Alternatively, when I would be with my mom for New Year’s, she would make a nice dinner and would buy my siblings and I sparkling juice so we could drink out of the fancy wine glasses similarly to the adults. She would make specific foods, telling us to eat a little of each because they would all bring us something different in the new year. She would make black-eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread, and usually pork. She claimed they would bring us luck and prosperity. She claimed the black-eyed peas would bring us money and the pork progress.
These New Year’s Day traditions are things that are specific to my family, and have probably been practiced from family member to family member for some time. How else would my mother have come up with the idea that collard greens bring you dollars in the new year if not the same way I did — from my mother? These are my favorite kinds of traditions though, ones that feel like family. Traditions you can see your great-great-grandmother practicing.