The holiday season brings with it a sense of family and the want to get together with those you care for. Christmas traditions are something I look forward to every year. This got me thinking, every family develops their own holiday traditions based on their values, means and desires.
Every year throughout my childhood my family would start the Christmas traditions on Christmas Eve. We would make a bunch of hors d’oeuvres, watch movies and open one gift from under the tree. Amongst the vast variety of food we would make things like egg rolls, guacamole, meat and cheese platters and more. It really was just a conglomeration of whatever we felt like snacking on that night. Of course, we made these decisions knowing that there would be a Christmas dinner the next day.
On the other hand, I’ve also celebrated Christmas Eve with my dad and his family, and they have very different traditions. Sometimes we would go to church, and we would usually get a new set of pajamas, which we fondly called ‘Jingle Jammies,’ and we would maybe have hot chocolate or something before bed.
Other people have other traditions though. Some people like to start celebrating Christmas with preparation all throughout the month. Something that has recently gained more popularity is the Elf on a Shelf, something my own mother has incorporated into my younger siblings celebration. Still there are other things one can do to count down the days until Christmas. Advent calendars, paper chains, there are whole websites dedicated to counting the days until Christmas. And what’s most interesting is that there are people doing all these different things to count down until Christmas but they are all really participating in the same activity.
My family would celebrate Christmas Day with presents in the morning, probably like most families. We would sometimes have a baked good or pancakes, and would spend the day admiring our new gifts and generally lazing about. The night would end with a traditional Christmas dinner.
We all know that Christmas Day is not always possible for everyone to make. Some people have to work, others live far away, or maybe they just like to stay home for the holiday. This leads many to celebrating with family a few days before the actual holiday. This could include having family over from out of town, everyone gathering in one house, and sharing food, gifts and conversation. Food being a very big staple for most family traditions, things like ham, potato dishes, deviled eggs and desserts would be common to find at a Christmas gathering.
Christmas traditions are something that develop over time and sometimes subconsciously. This means that traditions are often steeped in family values. Holiday celebrations have always been a time for my family to come together, and enjoy life. We can think back on our past, and look forward to the future. Without thinking about work, everyday stresses and general life, it is an opportunity to make happy memories and enjoy those around you.