SEBRING — Are you safe on the road? Watching other people drive, you might not feel like it.
Everyone has either seen, experienced or committed acts of speeding, tailgating, weaving, crossing in front of traffic or just not watching what they are doing.
Not everyone gets a ticket, but according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, they have plenty of traffic stops for one reason or another. What reasons, exactly, and how many of those reasons fell under the heading of “driving behavior” is unknown. Sheriff’s Office officials said tickets and traffic stops are not filed according to infraction or the probable cause.
However, the Sheriff’s Office did report that a quick scan of the computer-assisted dispatch (CAD) records shows 7,015 traffic stops this year with 2,582 of those on U.S. 27.
“Those numbers may not be exact, but they won’t be off by more than a few,” Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said. “Those are just our numbers.”
Officials at local police departments were not available to provide their statistics as of press time Monday.
Highlands County has had at least 21 traffic fatalities this year, with the most recent reported Oct. 27 at Keiber Boulevard and U.S. 27.
That number, from the Highlands News-Sun’s unofficial records, is almost as many as the 23 reported on last year.
Official records this year from the Florida Crash Dashboard run by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles at flhsmw.gov, list 20 fatalities so far in 2020.
Out of 896 crashes year-to-date in Highlands and a total of 445 crashes with injuries, 32 crashes were motorcycles, with three deaths; 14 involved bicycles, with one death, and 26 involved pedestrians, with three deaths.
Out of 147 hit-and-run wrecks, 41 people were injured and two were killed.
2019 saw 28 fatal crashes in Highlands County, according to state records.
Out of 1,231 total crashes in the county and 572 crashes with injuries, 39 were motorcycle crashes, with five deaths; nine involved bicycles, with zero deaths, and 36 involved pedestrians, with five deaths.
Hit-and-run crashes accounted for 206 of the 2019 total, leaving 56 people injured, but none killed.
In 2018, the numbers were lower. Out of 18 fatal crashes, the county saw 20 people killed and 26 injured.
Out of 1,186 total crashes and 558 crashes with injuries, 35 were motorcycle crashes, with two fatalities; 15 involved bicycles, with one death, and 24 involved pedestrians, with zero deaths.
Hit-and-run crashes accounted for 191 of the 2018 total, leaving 35 people injured and two killed.
That year, 2018, Dressel told the Highlands News-Sun that sheriff’s deputies were doing the best they could with what they have.
The number of citations written for that year were 2,802, more than the 1,900 written in 2017 or the 1,619 written in 2016, most of which were before Blackman took office.
2019 saw 1,703 citations written in the first two quarters.
Blackman pointed out that from Oct. 4, 2018, to March 31, 2019 — deputies made 7,090 traffic contacts because of infractions, wrote 2,326 citations, gave 3,085 written warnings and 1,649 verbal warnings and made 30 DUI arrests.
Blackman was proud of 7,000 traffic stops in a span of a little more than six months by 75 uniformed deputies who patrol 1,100 square miles and answer 90,000 calls every year.
Dressel advised in 2018 that people can help themselves and law enforcement by slowing down and paying attention, because distraction is harder to detect and police.
Since then, Florida has passed a law making the use of a mobile device while driving into a primary offense, a reason to get pulled over and ticketed.
A question raised in 2018 was whether or not Sheriff Paul Blackman could afford to reestablish a traffic unit and whether or not he should.
His answer was that he can’t and that his road deputies are covering that duty aptly. That isn’t to say that he wouldn’t like to have such a unit.
“I would love to have a traffic unit,” Blackman said to commissioners during a July 2019 workshop for the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget.
The re-startup cost was prohibitive, however, he said: An estimated $900,000 in personnel, equipment and training for four deputies and a sergeant, all the vehicles and the shift scheduling to provide 24-hour coverage, seven days a week.
When asked that estimate again in October this year, Dressel relayed an estimate of $1.3 million for a six-deputy team.
J.P. Fane, retired deputy who served eight years in the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit under former Sheriff Howard Godwin, also said increased costs and reduced funding helped kill the unit.
Fane has said that the cost includes not just training in the work but in how to properly handle motorcycle-based patrol, a key element to the stealth and maneuverability of the deputies.
Dressel has said a motorcycle, while cheaper to insure than a patrol car, costs as much to buy, and each traffic unit deputy gets both a car and motorcycle.
Most deputies can’t just jump on a motorcycle, Dressel said, and need several weeks of a special, expensive school to get certified to ride.
Fane called the course “the most physically demanding course I’ve ever taken.”
Deputies had to learn to ride in formation and in tandem and then how to — safely — drop a 950-pound bike on the ground while riding on pavement, grass or sand.
Motorcycle riders say, Fane said, that “It’s not ‘if’ you wreck, but ‘when,’ and not only can they wreck themselves, they are vulnerable to other cars.
That’s because most cars don’t see motorcycles, Fane said, which was a plus when sneaking up behind a speeder.
Fane has said he thinks Blackman is doing a great job as it is, and Dressel said the sheriff’s office struggles with post-recession property tax losses like every other agency.
One of Fane’s traffic team colleagues, retired Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Alvin Walters, often said that people can do two things to avoid wrecks beyond any outside traffic enforcement: “Leave earlier and drive slower.”