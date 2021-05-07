I am writing this column in response to a letter published in the May 4th edition. In the letter, the author claims that in the 12 years she has lived here, she has “never observed a traffic violation being handed out.”
I can only assume that the letter writer is very focused on the task of driving and has some serious tunnel vision when behind the wheel. Or maybe she just doesn’t take to the roads very often.
As of May 1, there have been right at 3,500 traffic stops made by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the Sebring Police Department and the Lake Placid Police Department in 2021.
Of those 3,500 traffic stops, 2,000 of them (or over 57 percent) have been made on US 27. Those 3,500 traffic stops resulted in 1,500 citations being issued (1,105 of those by the HCSO). Our software doesn’t let us sort traffic citations by location, but keeping that 57% in mind, we can say that there have been at least 855 traffic citations issued on US 27 this year.
So, despite apparently being on the lookout for traffic enforcement, the author of the letter has managed to miss seeing a single one of the average of 40.8 traffic stops per day being made and the 12.5 citations a day being handed out.
She also didn’t manage to see any of the 4,903 traffic stops made in the county in 2020 or any of the 3,522 citations that were issued last year. We could go on back through all 12 years, but you get the point.
Let’s not forget that there are 1,198 miles of road in Highlands County that need to be patrolled, and US 27 makes up just about 53 of those miles. I can’t take all my deputies and park them on US 27 for traffic control. The three law enforcement agencies in Highlands County have over 1,100 square miles that must be patrolled and answer an average of more than 300 law enforcement calls for service every day.
I am extremely proud of the work my deputies do every day to keep the people Highlands County safe, not just on the roads, but in their places of work and in their homes. I take it personally when someone disparages their efforts.
We publish a quarterly report every three months, and part of that report includes the number of traffic citations issued each quarter by the HCSO. It is on page 2 of every issue along with many more statistics, including the number of calls for service and arrests. Those quarterly reports can be found on our website (www.highlandssheriff.org) under the Home tab on the front page of the website. I’d suggest that anyone who has similar questions look there before making statements that have no basis in fact.
Paul Blackman is the Highlands County sheriff. Email him at pblackman@highlandssheriff.org