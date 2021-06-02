SEBRING — Traffic patterns on Sebring Parkway Phase 2, the portion south from Youth Care Lane to U.S. 27, will change again.
Starting Thursday, the southbound lanes of the Parkway from Youth Care Lane to DeSoto Road will shut down, and motorists will have to take a detour. Northbound lanes are mostly complete, and northbound traffic will not have to detour.
Road crews and county officials have arranged two detours. The main southbound detour is as follows:
- Turn left on Kenilworth Boulevard.
- Turn right on Orange Blossom Avenue.
- Turn left on Peters Road. Right on DeSoto City Road.
- Turn right on DeSoto Road.
- Turn left back onto Sebring Parkway.
The secondary detour is for local traffic, or for anyone who misses their turn for the main detour. For it, motorists must:
- Turn left on Youth Care Lane.
- Turn left on Rainbow Avenue.
- Turn right on Howard Street.
- Turn right on Orange Blossom Avenue.
- Turn left on Peters Road.
- Turn right on DeSoto City Road.
- Turn right on DeSoto Road.
- Turn left on Sebring Parkway.
All motorists should use caution and follow any flag directions from workers. Also watch for detour signs and traffic control devices throughout the project area.
If possible, avoid the area altogether by taking an alternative route, such as Lakeview Drive, until work is complete.