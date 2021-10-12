SEBRING — We don’t often think about how many traffic lights, signs or street lights are in our community, but our local infrastructure is an important aspect in the day-to-day life of residents.
This falls under the realm of Traffic Operations, a division of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners’ Engineering department. The division has 13 employees with Supervisor Eddie Cardona at the helm.
Traffic Operations is responsible for fabricating traffic signs; maintaining traffic signals and street lighting along most of the state road system within Highlands County; and installing, maintaining, repairing and inspecting all traffic control devices – signs, signals, pavement markings and devices – placed on, over, or adjacent to county-maintained streets or highways to regulate, warn and guide traffic.
The division takes a proactive approach – one that is focused on high-quality service to the community. Inspections of traffic signals, street lights, striping, signage are done in the early morning hours – between 4-7 a.m. – multiple times a week to make sure lights are working and striping and signs are reflective, from one end of the county to the other.
“We don’t want to wait until someone calls to say a street light hasn’t been working for three months,” Cardona said.
Cardona began working for the County in 1984 as a laborer in Road & Bridge, and he has worked his way up to a manager position.
He has a total of 34 years on the job “over three tours of duty,” with 37 years in the transportation and traffic industry. He credits his team for making his job enjoyable and one with a community-minded purpose, which he says they all share.
“All of my guys are hard workers and really knowledgeable,” Cardona said. “They contribute to the Highlands County community every day. It is often unseen, but it is valued and important.”
Traffic Ops crews maintain 44 out of 45 traffic signals in Highlands County, and 775 street lights in the county, as well as about 70 school zone flashers. They also maintain approximately 40,000 signs – from stop signs, street signs, warning signs and regulatory signs to information signs, school signs, object markers and recreational markers.
All signs must follow federal standards, so whether you are driving in Tennessee, Georgia, New York or Florida, the signs look the same and are recognizable.
Crews also perform regular maintenance of traffic signals and their associated conflict monitors – now called malfunctioning management units (MMU). The field units and the spares are tested every six months.
By federal law, no traffic signal can operate without an MMU – they are found in the traffic signal cabinet at each intersection with a signal.
“We’re like second responders, Cardona said. “When we go out and fix a traffic signal or a warning sign, that could be a potential life we have saved with those repairs.”
Cardona says that is “the keystone of our operation – the safety of the motoring public.”
“This is why I love my job and take a lot of pride in what we do,” he said.
This was evident when the team put out the traffic cones and variable message boards used at the county’s vaccine site at Lakeshore Mall for six months. Each day the site was open, including Saturdays, staff came in the early morning hours and at the end of the day to set out and take down the traffic cones used to maintain controlled lines and create physical distance at the site.
“Their work does not carry a lot of fanfare, but I am so proud of these guys and the hard work they perform for the County every day and how well they work with other departments,” County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. said.
“We enjoy a great relationship with Road & Bridge, after all I was born in Road & Bridge,” Cardona said. “We assist them with work zones and installing pavement markings for paving operations and making custom signs.
“They are always helpful to us whenever we are in need and do a tremendous job maintaining our fleet, welding or fabricating sign beds or assisting with labor as needed,” he said.
One of the biggest challenges crews face while working is roadway safety. Staff can be on county roadways paving, striping, installing signs, inspecting traffic signals and replacing street light poles. The traveling public is a vital partner in the effort to keep first responders, construction crews, utility workers and roadway workers safe.
It is important for the driving public to slow down as they approach and pass road workers and to remain alert for unexpected occurrences, as it is a different situation than normal roadway driving.
In fact, an average of 12 street light poles need to be replaced each year, often after being struck by a vehicle. Recently, crews replaced a pole in Lake Placid on U.S. 27, just south of the Government Center.
“Flying the pole,” where crews use a crane to lift and install new lighting poles along a highway, is something that experienced crew members enjoy doing. It is one of the more challenging tasks on the job, and it is one that relies on the cooperation and trust of each team member.
“I am very proud of my guys,” Cardona said. “We have a good team and a great leader in Gator. He is very supportive of our efforts to accomplish maintaining the safety of the motoring public.
“Three guys have been with me over 20 years – not a lot of supervisors can say that!” he said.
Over the last six months, crews have installed pavement markings on six roads, including Hammock Road, Old State Road 8 (north section), Orange Blossom Boulevard, Duane Palmer Boulevard and Stryker Road. Now staff is focused on regular maintenance.
And back to that level of service – a staff member is always on call. One technician for traffic signals and one technician for signs are on call 24 hours a day.
“We may not operate 24 hours a day, but we serve 24 hours a day,” Cardona said.