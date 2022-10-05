SEBRING — Florida National Guard troops kept a steady line of supplies flowing Tuesday to residents all over Highlands County.
Troops from Winter Haven, stationed at the Sebring Point of Distribution (POD), estimated that by noon Tuesday, they had seen a “steady” flow of 450-500 cars pull through for supplies, some collecting for two families at a time.
One sergeant at the Sebring POD, speaking anonymously, said it was nice not to have to travel as far for this operation as for other disasters, but they had traveled all over the state in the past.
Troops have come from across the state to Highlands County, said Dana Orr, legislative assistant to State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, and are being deployed statewide, too.
Orr said he chatted and even helped load water over the weekend with troops at the Avon Park POD at South Florida State College. He had nothing but praise for them, some fresh out of high school.
At the PODS, troops would line up and load two or three cars at a time, pulling from pallets on both sides, stacked with cases of water, boxes of Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs), tarps and ice.
DistributionAs of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Sebring POD, a guardsman had stacked 17 wood pallets, soon to be 18, each of which had held 96 cases each of water — a total of 1,728 cases.
One guardsman and his sergeant kept the line moving by hefting water cases to each other. They said they had only dropped a few, pointing to a small pile of plastic bottles, still full but no longer bundled.
That didn’t stop residents from getting water. The POD had plenty to spare. Troops supplied an equal number of MRE boxes, but didn’t heft those.
What’s openCounty officials plan to take POD operations on a day-by-day basis, adjusting based on supply and demand. Tuesday saw PODs open in Avon Park, Sebring, and Lake Placid from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies ran out.
To reach the Avon Park POD at 600 W. College Drive, turn onto College Drive from U.S. 27 and follow traffic control devices and flagmen. You will exit back onto College Drive.
To reach the Sebring POD at 7205 S. George Blvd., enter from South George Boulevard and follow all traffic control devices and flagmen. You will exit back onto South George Boulevard.
To reach the Lake Placid POD at 70 Plaza Ave., turn onto County Road 621 East from U.S. 27 and follow all traffic control devices and flagmen. You will exit back onto U.S. 27.
Power upInterim County Administrator Laurie Hurner told county commissioners Tuesday that Glades Electric Cooperative still had 1,877 customers without power and Duke Energy Florida had 27 — a total of 1,904 homes or 3% of all Highlands County residents as of four days after Hurricane Ian.
“In four-and-a-half shifts, we had this county lit,” Hurner said. “That’s an amazing improvement from Hurricane Irma.”
Hurner also said the county had received its disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for people to apply for individual aid, and said FEMA would set up a disaster recovery center in the county.