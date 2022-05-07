LAKE PLACID — Steven Mark Sanders, 34, listed as homeless, was arrested Thursday evening by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing one count each of drug equipment and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
It started with a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Interlake Boulevard. The deputy stopped the Kia that Sanders was driving because of an expired tag. The report shows the driver and Sanders seemed nervous. They were asked to get out of the car and the car was searched. For reasons that are redacted in the report, the two were handcuffed and put in the HCSO vehicle.
During the investigation it was found that the driver had an expired license and the car was unregistered. Sanders was made aware of his Miranda rights and denied any illegal substances. The report stated a bag that belonged to him allegedly had “pipe.” In addition, a clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance, a straw, more baggies with “white residue” along with a spoon, syringes, and more were allegedly found. The white substance field tested to be fentanyl.
Sanders is being held in the jail on a $1,500 bond.