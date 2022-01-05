1972 was shaping up to be a banner year for me. I had my townhouse on a lake, a nice car, enough seniority after nine years with Eastern Airlines to hold an occasional trip to San Francisco with a 44-hour layover. I had to work a second full-time job to afford it all, but life was good ... very good.
Best of all, I was dating a young guy who was in management with another Miami-based airline and it was already looking like Tom might be ‘The One.’ We even shopped for a Christmas tree together, holding hands, noticing a young couple about our age doing the same. She was ‘great with child,’ he guiding her ever so carefully between the beautiful trees. Tom hugged me and said, “I would be the happiest man in the world right now if that was us. Maybe next Christmas ?”
Dec. 29 I worked my regular round-trip flight from Miami to one of the three ‘New York’ airports and back. New Year’s Eve we were attending a party where Tom wanted me to meet many of the people who were like his ‘office family,’ the equivalent of ‘meeting the parents.’
At 9 p.m., three Eastern flights – FLT. 401, 403, and 405 – departed New York to arrive back in Miami about 11:30 p.m. This, my last flight of the year, was uneventful. As usual, all three jumbo jets were scheduled to come screaming in over the pitch-black Everglades minutes apart.
My flight, 403, landed first. I walked through the silent, almost empty terminal and went home to my Hialeah townhouse, falling into bed to dream of New Year’s Eve. Tom’s frantic call woke me, “Thank God you answered.” He told me Flight 401 had crashed in the Everglades at the same time as my flight was nearby, on approach to Miami International. As we talked, I heard the ‘whomp, whomp, whomp’ of helicopter blades carrying injured passengers over my house to the nearby hospital – a deafening sound that stopped ... too soon – when there were no more survivors.
Going to the New Year’s Eve party held no pleasure for me but Tom had been teasing me for weeks about how important it was that I meet his co-workers. Soon after we arrived at the subdued party of so many employees from different airlines, a drunken woman yelled at me that I had a nerve being out celebrating when ‘all those people are dead or missing.’ Tom felt terrible about making me go to the party. He brought me home and left immediately when I said I wanted to be alone.
The horror of the crash of Eastern Flight 401 was in the news daily. Tom and I had busy schedules and I had a second full-time job so it was easy to make excuses for not being able to get together. There seemed so much unsaid between us until, finally, there was nothing to say. There were no calls, no rehash of what went wrong between us. It was just over.
Six months later, I got a call about 8 p.m. from a slightly tipsy Tom. So unlike him – Tom did not drink. Lots of loud music and laughter in the background. Over the noise, he tried to tell me he was at his going-away party. He had been promoted and transferred to the Midwest somewhere, leaving on the last flight out that night. It was too noisy to hear each other. Tom asked if he could call me later that night when he got to the airport; said he wanted to talk about us. Said he had never gotten over me. Said he wanted to tell me why he never asked me to marry him.
Tom never called back. I’m still waiting.
Miss Jane “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.