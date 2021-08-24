SEBRING — Sunday night proved deadly for five Highlands County residents on the roads in Sebring and in Desoto County. According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, there have been 28 deaths this year on Highlands County roads. This time last year, there was 17. The deaths we track are only those that happen in the county.
The Florida Highway Patrol worked both fatal crashes. The first crash involved a single pickup tuck at 7:30 p.m. at U.S. 17 and NW County Toad 660 in DeSoto County. The unnamed 59-year-old male was driving his truck north on U.S. 19 northbound of NW CR 660 in the left-hand lane. The motorist and the pickup left the road, entered the median and struck a cement culvert. The report states the vehicle continued northwest and entered the southbound travel lanes of of U.S. 17 and the shoulder to the west where the vehicle overturned.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The report shows the driver was wearing a seat belt. FHP says the crash is still under investigation.
FHP does not release the names of those involved in crashes or the make and models of vehicles until the final reports have been signed off. The process can take weeks or months.
The second crash Sunday evening involved three vehicles and resulted in four deaths, including a 6-year-old child. According to the report, there were three cars involved in the crash that took place about 5:45 p.m. on U.S. 98 near Tubbs Ranch Road.
According to reports, the 38-year-old male driver of a sedan type vehicle was accompanied by a 28-year-old female passenger and a 6-year-old boy, all from Lorida. The sedan was heading west on U.S. 98 as it approached Tubbs Ranch Road.
A second sedan driven by a 45-year-old Sebring female was traveling east on U.S. 98 in front of a third vehicle, an SUV driven by a 68-year-old Sebring man.
The report indicates the sedan driven by the Lorida man crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, sideswiping the driver’s side of the vehicle driven by the Sebring woman. The first vehicle kept going southwest on U.S. 98 and hit the SUV head-on.
The first vehicle then began to rotate and stopped on the side of the road facing south.
The second sedan stopped on the south shoulder while the SUV turned and stopped on the westbound lane.
The driver and female passenger in the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene while the 6-year-old passenger was transported to Highlands Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the third vehicle (SUV) was pronounced deceased at the scene as well.
The reports state it is unknown if the driver and passengers of the first vehicle or the driver of the third vehicle were wearing seat belts. The driver of the second vehicle was wearing a seat belt. This crash is still being investigated.