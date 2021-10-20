VENUS — Over 90 runners and walkers came out to participate in the 13th annual Mason G. Smoak Foundation Trail Race and a few more showed up for the Family Fun Day activities. The race was moved to Lightsey Family Ranch in Venus during 2020 due to social distancing requirements and the location was so beautiful, it was decided to hold it there again in 2021.
According to Foundation President David Summers, “The Trail Race creates an atmosphere of relaxation and peacefulness that is welcoming to all who participated. We love the unity this event brings to our community and surrounding areas in honor of Mason and the life he lived.”
The Trail Race takes place in the preserve area of The Lightsey Family Ranch and runners and walkers could view Florida’s natural flora and fauna and see a variety of wildlife as they ran and walked the path through the woods. Attendees experienced games and activities at the Family Fun Day stations after the race.
The Mason G. Smoak Foundation Youth Leadership Highlands students hosted activities such as candy corn bowling, corn hole, horseshoes, pumpkin decorating, garden in a glove, and roping stations. Hot dog lunches were provided for all, and families enjoyed fun and fellowship along with the opportunity to win some cash in a 50/50 raffle or some great prizes in the silent auction.
Each runner that placed in the race took home a first, second or third place medallion and overall winners won a six-foot-tall oak tree as well as receiving a medal for their accomplishment.
“We are really excited about how the proceeds from this event will have such a huge impact towards funding our community grants, scholarships and youth leadership program,” Summers said. “This kind of success is clearly a blessing from God and a confirmation that the Mason G. Smoak Foundation is on the right track with our mission and that we are doing His work.”
The Foundation’s focus is on the Youth Leadership Highlands program. This program is an opportunity for youth in the county to participate in a year-long leadership series that provides an opportunity to develop leadership skills and learn about the Heartland community.
“Youth Leadership Highlands provides students an opportunity to develop leadership skills that will be crucial as they reach the next stage of their lives,” said the Foundation’s Executive Director Deena Wright. “The students tour a variety of businesses and service organizations throughout Highlands County to build an awareness of the many opportunities available here for careers in the future. I am hopeful this program will leave students with an appreciation for the importance of leadership and help them develop pride in their community.”
The Youth Leadership Highlands program has recently expanded to offer students completing the original 10th-grade program an opportunity to continue to grow as leaders by becoming Youth Leadership Highlands Ambassadors during their junior and senior years of high school. The Youth Leadership Highlands Ambassadors will partner with professionals on projects designed to bring together local students and the organizations needing students to give back to the community through volunteering their time.
The Mason G. Smoak Foundation continues to actively partner with the community to impact lives, especially by making a positive difference in the lives of youth. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting educational opportunities that preserve and protect the environment and agriculture.