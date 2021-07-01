LAKE PLACID — A man drove into the path of a South Central Florida Express Train moments after picking up his dog from a relative’s house Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses said the crash, which occurred just off U.S. 27 at Harris Drive around 2 p.m., was loud enough to be heard across Lake Placid lake.
“We heard the metallic sound and then we heard the braking of the train and we ran over here,” said Geo Ritenauer, who is vacationing with friends at the Lakeshore Resort Motel near the intersection of Harris Drive and Sunset Terrace. “A woman in a kayak across the lake told me she heard it.”
Emergency officials did not say how fast the train was traveling.
The driver, who was conscious as emergency responders used hydraulic rescue tools to free him, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
His pet German shepherd in the back of the car, however, did not survive the crash, said Highlands County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scott Dressel, who was on the scene.
Jacob Tulley, who had just handed the dog over to his uncle at his home nearby, ran to the scene after hearing the collision.
“I’m praying my uncle is OK,” he said after his uncle had been transported to AdventHealth Lake Placid.
The pinned driver was trying to speak into his car’s emergency response system, Ritenauer said.
“We just rolled up on them and we saw the car on the side of the tracks,” he said. “By the time we got to the car, he was coherent and he was talking to the OnStar lady,” the Valrico resident said. “The Onstar lady couldn’t make out what he was saying and we were relaying information to her, all the questions she was asking.”
The driver told Ritenauer that he had just picked his dog up before the crash.
The train, which stopped a hundred yards down the track after demolishing the driver’s side of the car, had a broken hose on its front end, a Highlands County Fire Rescue official said.
SCFE Train engineers, uninjured but a little shaken by the events, could be seen answering questions posed by a Florida Highway Patrol investigator.
Such accidents are rare, and extrications from vehicles after train collisions even more rare, said Luke Andrews, battalion chief with Highlands County Fire Rescue.
“I’ve seen extrications after train collisions perhaps twice in my 25 years,” he said. “There have been about 10 train-vehicle accidents in the county during the same time period.”
Rural train crossings often lack crossing arms and blinking lights, he said.
“What drivers need to do when they approach is to look both ways, roll your windows down and listen for a horn,” Andrews said. “If you don’t hear a train horn, you better be looking. These things don’t stop on a dime.”