Comfort food. We all know and love it. For each person it may be different.
Pizza? Macaroni and cheese? Ice cream?
To have that desire for comfort food fulfilled is a savory satisfaction. We close our eyes while our palate is tickled.
For me lately it’s fresh, homemade sour dough bread. I never envisioned myself as a regular bread baker.
We were a family of five. Three growing boys and their dad would have demolished a loaf at one sitting, which would have meant I would spend every day baking bread. I didn’t have that luxury of time.
However, necessity is the mother of invention. And as I have mentioned before, my need to be gluten free opened me to a whole new world.
Recently, I began to realize that not only is the creation of each loaf a little work of art. But it is a slice of time that brings peace and tranquility.
Late in the afternoon, I mix water with the starter and add the flour, stirring with a fork till a shaggy dough forms. With my hands, I work the flour into a ball feeling a sense of satisfaction in the process.
Now it must rest for 30 minutes … covered. I wonder why.
However, it makes sense that after handling and forming, rest must follow. In the stillness, its purpose is being fulfilled. The process cannot be rushed.
With Christmas fast approaching, I wonder if all of us can take a lesson from the dough.
With the dizzying parade of baking, shopping, gatherings, food preparation and traveling, do we take time to rest? With Christmas carols playing in the background, do we just forge ahead?
What if we deliberately chose to be still? To really listen and ponder the words in those familiar Christmas carols.
To truly enjoy the holidays, we need to add peace and tranquility into the recipe and find our spiritual ‘comfort food’ in the Bible. How about reading the Christmas story in the Gospels? Then page back to the Old Testament prophecies, really pondering the amazing gift God has given.
Back to the dough. In the morning, a little more folding, a little more resting and, at last, it is popped into the oven to bake and become comfort food.
Rest between our preparations for Christmas will insure a more relaxed and meaningful Christmas. Being nourished in his Word will inspire us to be still enough to hear his whispering voice … tranquil and comforting. Selah