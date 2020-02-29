SEBRING — Friday was a day to work out some kinks, but things will pick-up a notch today — the second day of the three-day SVRA Sebring Vintage Classic.
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is the featured attraction of the weekend, but there are plenty of vintage cars that will leave racing fans and car enthusiasts drooling, along with some familiar names who will be behind the wheel, such as Bobby Labante, Paul Tracy and Mike Skinner, to name some that racing fans are likely familiar with.
The first races of the event will take place today — after practice and qualifying took place Friday — when the International GT Series cars take the track at 10 a.m. for a sprint race and the Trans Am cars will hit the track at 11 a.m. for the final practice session, which will last for an hour, with the TA, Xtreme GT, Super GT and GT classes running for the first half hour and the TA2 cars running the final 30 minutes leading to the lunch break.
At 1 p.m. non-stop racing will begin, with a total of eight races taking place until 5 p.m., when the Trans Am Series holds its qualifying sessions.
There will be plenty of other activities taking place today, such as the Trans Am driver autograph sessions, beginning at noon and the all-day Hagerty Cars and Caffeine car show.
For those who enjoy the Trans Am Series and vintage cars, you’ll now get the best of both worlds in the Historic Trans Am class, featuring some of the cars that helped make Trans Am what it is today. The HTA class will kick-off Sunday’s racing action at 8 a.m. with a 90-minute race, but will also have its second qualifying session and first spring race today.
The two Trans Am races will both take place Sunday, where names such as six-time Trans Am champion Ernie Francis Jr., former IMSA champion Chris Dyson, former Trans Am champions Simon Gregg and Amy Ruman, and plenty of more talented drivers. The driving talent in the Trans Am Series is top notch.
Tickets are available at the gate or online at speedtour.net/sebring and online tickets are slightly cheaper than prices at the gate, with daily tickets $35 at the gate or $30 online or a pass for both days can also be purchased.