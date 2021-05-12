To begin a thoughtful yoga practice to stimulate the transformation of the mind and body, begin today’s practice in the cool of morning, rolling out the yoga mat in a quiet spot beneath the clouds. Close your eyes and deeply breathe. As you inhale, observe the rise and expansion of the front thoracic cavity; exhale and feel its deflation as the toxins in the bloodstream are expelled. Let go of all thoughts of the world and focus the mind on each breath After several breaths, slowly open the eyes and look up into the floating clouds. As the clouds move and change, let the mind relax and disperse your thoughts into the sky.
Quietly lay still and breathe, as you sink into the Earth and feel “serenity.” This state of being can be attained, not only when surrounded by nature, but you can take it with you into every day activity. When we achieve a state of calmness, we experience serenity which is often blanketed by the rush of the world. When we are absorbed in the disturbances of life, tranquility evaporates; it has to be cultivated by practicing yoga.
In yoga, we do the best we can to achieve certain postures without judgment. We thank ourselves for practicing the goal of living a more tranquil and spiritual life. When we are absorbed in yoga, we merge deeply into the body and mind as we observe the changes in our thinking. Yoga awakens a deeper awareness into harmony.
Let’s begin to practice some yoga postures. The yoga practitioners in the picture, Deborah Forrester, Kathy Bittenbender, Elaine Berringer and Lorene Weaver are flexing and loosening core muscles in the abdomen which connect the upper body to the lower body and helps with flexion of the hip joints and waist. Practicing “Warrior Pose,” requires lengthening the waist, moving horizontally from side to side. This pose stimulates digestion as well as works on flexibility of the hamstrings, calves, chest and shoulders. As you lengthen the core, you are massaging organs to relieve toxins and improve balance.
To begin “Warrior Posture,” stand with wide legs and rotate one foot to the side and point the back foot slightly forward as you keep the body in a straight line. Extend both arms from each side and look over one arm as you bend the knee. Focus on holding the pose as tension in the body is released. After remaining in the pose on one side for several minutes, return back to the center and change sides. Repeat “Warrior Pose” at least three times on each side.
Standing postures, including the similar “Triangle Pose,” where one arm moves slowly down the thigh and calf while the other one is extended to the sky, also releases tension throughout the body. It is important to deeply and slowly breathe as you flow in and out of the postures. Repeat each pose at least three times on each side. Observe how the body becomes more flexible each time you repeat the pose. Be patient as you move into and out of the postures. Over time and with continued practice, your poses will improve and you will feel more flexible. Yoga requires patience as you grow in understanding of each pose. You will feel and see gradual changes in the body/mind and feel more serene.
To continue your yoga practice with others, join our newly initiated yoga class, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10-11 a.m., YMCA, Sebring. You will have fun!