SNS-treatment103022a.jpg

CHRISS

TALLAHASSEE — A key medical panel on Friday signed off on a draft rule — pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration — that would restrict Florida doctors from providing treatments to transgender people under age 18, setting up a final decision next week that likely will lead to a legal challenge.

A joint committee of the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine heard five hours of at-times raucous testimony from experts, parents and the public — including transgender men and women and people who have “detransitioned” — before approving the draft rule.

