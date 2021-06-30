Transition was seamless
Just a quick shout out to the staff at SouthState Bank (formerly CenterState Bank) Lake Placid branch. The recent transition of our business and personal accounts to SouthState Bank was smooth and effortless.
Our thanks go to Mary Birge, Tammy Mullins, Carla, Sylvia, Laura and Beraniece. Their professionalism and personal care to our banking needs went above and beyond. They are truly an asset to the Lake Placid banking circle and top of our list for sure. Thanks for a job well done – SouthState Bank, Lake Placid.
Nancy Bagetis
G & N Developers, Inc.