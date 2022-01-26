SEBRING – It’s Hell Week in the Highlands County Courthouse, when two judges will process more than a thousand cases in five days. Defendants fill the pews in both courtrooms or wait in the hallways for their cases to be called.
A slight woman with long, dark hair with a clipboard moves easily among the defense lawyers and clerks inside the courtroom as she examines the list of cases on her clipboard. She leans over and speaks to an elderly Hispanic man, who nods and stands.
The woman is Denise Wilcox, hired by the 10th Judicial Circuit to translate for non-English speaking residents who need someone to shepherd them through their court appearance.
“We don’t represent the court, we bridge the communications gap,” said Wilcox, a friendly and efficient communicator in any language. “We communicate what is being presented in court as accurately and as identical as it would be presented to an English-speaking defendant.”
A growing Hispanic population – some of them seasonal agricultural workers, others established residents – commit crimes like everyone else. Like people of any nationality, they are arrested and charged with public intoxication, petit theft, burglary, drug possession, assault, and even murder. Wilcox and the other translators (all based in Polk County) don’t provide legal advice, they simply repeat what the judge tells them and vice versa. It’s not easy.
For instance, try translating this: “Mr. Gonzalez, your petit theft and possession of tetrahydrocannabinol charges are subject to a Parker hearing now that you may have a new law based on a possible violation of probation, not to mention the restraining order you have refused to obey.”
Wilcox can, and does, translate even more complex legal sentences and with a whisper in a defendant’s ear – so as to not talk over a judge or a prosecutor who’s suddenly started speaking. And that’s another skill: translating a string of conversation between the defense lawyer, the judge, and the prosecutor. It’s something to watch.
Hispanic is not the only language Wilcox and her colleagues must understand and translate accurately.
“We’ve had to translate Czech, and ‘Mam,’ a Mayan language spoken by about half a million people in Guatemala,” Wilcox said.
The translators also understand Mixteco, an Oto-Manguean language of Mexico. They see Slavic defendants, and in a few cases in Highlands County, Creole – a mixture of French, African, and Caribbean dialects.
“We even did a trial in Chinese,” Wilcox said. “It was a Spanish-speaking defendant with a Chinese victim, we had to do both interpretations at the same time.”
The translations can be lengthy, too. When a defendant pleads guilty to a crime, or makes a plea deal, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada must ask a long string of questions: Has your lawyer reviewed the details of the plea deal with you? Has anyone threatened you; has your lawyer done everything you have asked him to do; etc. If at any time during the questioning, Estrada (who says he speaks rudimentary Spanish) thinks the non-English speaking defendant does not understand something, he will pull the plug on the plea and schedule it for another time.
Wilcox learned to translate from Spanish to English from her childhood in Puerto Rico, where bilingual communication is common.
“That’s where I was born and raised,” she said with a smile.
As she did Monday morning, Wilcox returned Tuesday, seeking out defendants in the courtroom and hallways of the courthouse. She’ll note their names on her clipboard docket and be ready when their case is called. She and the other six translators in Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties understand what is being asked of them.
“We make sure they understand exactly what the judge is asking them and what is expected of them while in the courtroom,” Wilcox said.
One can’t find justice unless one can understand the language.