SEBRING — When the Technical Advisory Committee for the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization meets this morning, they will look at population, and employment.
More specifically, they will examine projections for how many people and jobs, and for the kinds of jobs, that will be available in Florida’s Heartland in the next 25 years, especially in Highlands County.
Those projections, not included in agenda materials for today’s meeting, will get presented at the 10 a.m. meeting at CareerSource Heartland.
The HRTPO has the task of developing a Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) that plans no less than 20 years into the future. That way, the plan can help transportation, commercial, residential and civic planners to build, maintain and operate a feasible intermodal transportation system.
Without the plan, roads may end up crowded with too much traffic or trying to handle too many incompatible types of traffic.
Such a system must serve mobility needs for both people and freight, should foster economic growth and development and minimize transportation-related fuel consumption, air pollution, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
On top of that, the Long-Range Plan must be consistent with federal, state, and local goals and objectives.
And the plan is “on deadline.” The HRTPO’s 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan is due by March 16, 2021.
While 15 months may seem like plenty of time, it requires coordination of several different planners and technical advisors from various local governments, federal and state agencies and various stakeholders.
Therefore, HRTPO staff will discuss the process and timeline to complete the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan and review data for the transportation model including population, employment and network alternatives.
Those include forecasts for population, employment and network alternatives.
The committee will then discuss it.
Among the other items up for discussion this morning are:
- Presentation of a planning, development and engineering study for DeSoto County’s County Road 769 (Kings Highway) project.
- How well roads in the region are meeting statewide safety performance measures.
- Updating the HRTPO Unified Planning Work Program for fiscal years 2020 to 2022.
- Update on Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) activities.
- Discussion of FDOT project applications and priorities for Fiscal Year 2025-26, giving all local governments that are planning projects a chance to submit applications.
This year, the main difference is that applications for road improvements under the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP) and the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) will not submit applications through the HRTPO, but will send them directly to FDOT through the new Grant Application Process (GAP) online system.