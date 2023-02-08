SEBRING — For the last five years, members of Fairmount Mobile Estates have had to put up with scrap metal and other clutter outside a home in the otherwise well-kept community.
In recent weeks, however, it’s gotten intolerable with alleged break-ins of nearby vacant homes to take advantage of electricity and running water.
On Tuesday, the residents told county commissioners about it. It seems that the county may already have the matter in hand. It just takes a while to go through the proper steps, said County Attorney Sherry Sutphen and Assistant County Attorney Matt Raulerson.
In the meantime, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Echo Lee Grace, 32-year-old James Ryan Holt, 28-year-old Joseph Joel Ortiz-Camancho, 40-year-old Jason Danny Sims and 49-year-old Stacy Lynn Tucker, as recently as Monday, on charges of trespassing in a mobile home where they allegedly were taking advantage of the owner’s absence.
They were found inside 3622 Maine Ave., a home just three blocks north of 3623 New York Ave., a home where they’ve allegedly been squatting. Both homes sit on corner lots along Georgia Street.
Grace also faces methamphetamine possession charges, Holt has been charged with possession of burglary tools, and both Sims and Tucker have been charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
It’s the weapons charges that had one resident concerned that, with the alleged squatters now “weaponized,” he would “weaponize” himself with his firearm, in case he encounters them.
Residents told commissioners Tuesday morning that the New York Avenue home has had as many as a dozen or two squatters at any given time, people whom the owner had invited to stay with him.
The owner of the New York Avenue home, the residents said, is now in hospice following an accident, and the squatters remain, not paying utility bills and keeping scrap metal and old bicycles piled up outside the home.
Mike Alderson, spokesperson for neighbors, said everyone around the home is selling or moving out. Currently, a “For Sale” sign sits at the house next door to the New York Avenue address. They have asked the county to do something, but have been told that the county can’t just “kick them out.”
Allegedly, the people staying at 3623 New York Ave. were invited in by the owner, and when deputies have visited in the past, their stories have checked out, Alderson said.
That doesn’t mean the county’s doing nothing, Raulerson said, noting that this and four other cases are “on our radar.” In this case, taxes haven’t been paid on the house for 2020 or 2021, and the deadline is approaching for 2022.
Sutphen said that if the county learns from the owner or those in charge of his affairs that he wishes to vacate the homestead exemption on his house, the county can take direct action. However, both she and County Commissioner Scott Kirouac, who lives in that district of the county, said the county has to follow protocols before foreclosing on someone’s property.
Code Enforcement Administrator Beverly Singley said the owner has rented rooms to people in the past who she termed “problem children.” The house often has piles of scrap metal in front of it, and had such piles again Tuesday.
She said her staff have issued violations to the occupants, and have had the scrap hauled away.
“Unfortunately, they bring it back,” Singley said. “That’s the kind of people they are.”
Sutphen asked if the county could call in the Florida Department of Health, since the water is shut off, but Singley said the DOH will only come in if there is raw sewage on the ground.
Kirouac has pledged to meet with neighbors and personally examine the situation, on their invitation, but repeated a plea for patience.
“I’ll come out. We’ll talk with the sheriff on this,” Kirouac promised. “We’ll stay proactive on it.”