AVON PARK — Treasure Chest Thrift Store celebrated the grand opening of its new location on Oct. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Find all sorts of bargains at 151 Robert Britt St. in Avon Park and help feed others at the same time.
Treasure Chest Thrift Store, through Hands for Homeless, exists to serve others in the community and the new location is conducive to that. The original thrift store location had about 2,000 square feet and did not have air conditioning or public bathrooms. The new location has more than double the space at about 5,000 square feet, central air conditioning and bathrooms, according to Tamara Figueroa, communications coordinator for Hands for Homeless.
“Our customers will be more comfortable in the new building,” Figueroa said. “It’s an important aspect of our ministry because it funds the programs that are bringing food back to the community. We currently serve a hot meal on Tuesday and Thursday. In addition we have the Community Produce Free Farmers Market that we hold two Saturdays a month.
“All the items sold at the Treasure Chest are donated and so all proceeds go towards the purchase of food and other items from primarily the Heartland Food Bank and other local farmers and businesses.”
The celebration included beverages and appetizers, such as charcuterie and scones, catered by Board Craving.
Figueroa explained the thrift store helps provide a revenue stream for Hands for Homeless so they can be independent. It also helped the organization to buy the new building from Union Congregational Church.
The thrift store has anything you could imagine and probably some things you can’t. Items such as furniture and bedding, appliances to kitchen goods, knick-knacks and clothing are under one roof. A Christmas section is now up for the holidays.
The Tuesday and Thursday meals are served at 10:30 a.m. and the Farmers Markets are both normally every other Saturday except in November, when they will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6 and 13. The hot meals and the farmers market are held at Union Congregational Church at 106 N. Butler Ave.