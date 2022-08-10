Migraine is a common and potentially disabling disorder. Migraine attacks can cause severe throbbing head pain or pulsing sensations, as well as nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound. It is estimated that migraines affect almost 40 million people in the U.S.

For many years, patients were limited in treatments that would stop symptoms of a migraine. Most relied on either over-the-counter pain medications or a class of prescription drugs known as triptans, which were available as pills, injections and nasal sprays. Research, though, has shown that if taken too frequently, both the nonprescription and prescription acute medications may worsen the headache disorder. This is known as “medication-overuse headache.”

