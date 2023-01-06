SEBRING — Crosson and Payne Tree Services had a crew Wednesday on the corner of South Commerce Avenue and South Eucalyptus Street removing trees.
They removed the two live oaks in front of the Stepping Stones Girl Scout House at 442 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring. The live oaks are in the way of clearing the house.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Mike Borders, chair of the Florida Medal of Honor Committee, said Wednesday that demolition of the house will probably happen in the next two weeks or so.
He hasn’t heard yet from current or former members about the signed sidewalk at the site, a replica of the original walkway that contained signatures of original scout troop members and local dignitaries from when the house was still in use.
Borders said he still hasn’t been contacted by Girl Scout members or representatives about it.
“If they want to come get it, they’re welcome to it,” Borders said.
In the meantime, the cabin will have to come down.
When the Great Depression-era log cabin fell victim to termites, the Girl Scouts of America had to vacate the condemned building. Neither the city nor county could find it feasible to restore it.
That’s when the Medal of Honor Memorial Committee, stymied by gopher tortoise burrows at its intended site by the Veteran Services Office, asked about the property.
Over the last two years, with funding from the state, the park is now taking shape since a groundbreaking a little more than a month ago.
Borders said this project has come about thanks to friends at the Department of Education, noting that State Rep. Kaylee Tuck also secured a state appropriation of $250,000 for the project. While it’s not enough to complete the project, Borders has said it is still $250,000.
The committee plans to reuse whatever can be repurposed. Borders said a cedar trunk from the site will get milled into two podiums for events at the site. He also said he hopes the floorboards and many of the bricks from the Girl Scout House can be reused.
When finished, the site will have a stand of flagpoles and the main memorial standing approximately where the front porch of the house sits now.
The pole-barn pavilion onsite, also riddled with termite damage, will have to come down. In its place, toward the back of the property, will be a small museum to explain the memorial and its importance.
Of the millions of men and women who have worn the nation’s uniform to serve in the military, only about 3,500 have received the Medal of Honor.
Of those, 24 came from Florida, and this project will honor them, Borders said, including Sebring’s own hometown hero and pilot, Maj. Thomas Buchanan McGuire Jr., killed in action while serving as a member of the United States Army Air Forces during World War II.
The second-highest scoring flying ace at the time, McGuire received the Medal of Honor posthumously.
It’s hoped that this park, believed to be the first of its kind dedicated to Medal of Honor recipients, will make Sebring a destination for those wishing to honor veterans.