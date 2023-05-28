Russell John Hunter Jr., 26, of Lake Placid, found himself arrested and in the Highlands County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. His arrest came after he allegedly caused some tense moments trespassing on a Lake Placid school campus while classes were still in session.

According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, the incident only took a few minutes to resolve, ending with Hunter in custody. Hunter is being charged with two counts of trespassing on school grounds and two counts of disturbing the peace by interfering with school administration functions.

