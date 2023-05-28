Russell John Hunter Jr., 26, of Lake Placid, found himself arrested and in the Highlands County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. His arrest came after he allegedly caused some tense moments trespassing on a Lake Placid school campus while classes were still in session.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, the incident only took a few minutes to resolve, ending with Hunter in custody. Hunter is being charged with two counts of trespassing on school grounds and two counts of disturbing the peace by interfering with school administration functions.
According to the HCSO report, the Sheriff’s School Resource Officer was told a male riding a bike bypassed the security gate at Lake Placid High School on Green Dragon Drive. The male would later be identified as Hunter, was seen “tampering with the locks on gates near the campus gates.
After those attempts failed, Hunter was seen getting on his bike and riding across Green Dragon Drive to Lake Placid Elementary. The report states he climbed over the fence and entered the track area adjacent to the elementary school. Both the schools have signs posted stating there is no trespassing on schools and visitors have to check-in.
As the SRO deputy approached Hunter climbing back over the fence he questioned Hunter about his actions. The suspect “appeared very nervous,” the SRO noted in his report. Hunter said he was working for a local air conditioning company and was surveying the area for work and named the company’s owner by name.
Hunter told the SRO he could call the owner and verify his story. The deputy called the owner who denied knowing or employing Hunter. Hunter broke down “sobbing” and made a statement that is redacted in the report.
While this was happening, Lake Placid Elementary was holding end-of-year functions with about 470 students on the property. LPE was put on a Safety Closure during the investigation of Hunter. In addition, LPHS was put on a Lockdown with over 540 students on campus.
Hunter has since posted bail.