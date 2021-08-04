SEBRING — Harder Hall suffered from rumors or stories of hauntings for many years, prompting some to sneak into the building over the years, sometimes resulting in vandalism.
While Harder Hall is under contract to be remodeled, another closed local historic landmark — Kenilworth Lodge — has gotten the same attention, and Sebring police don’t like it.
“We’ve had six in the last couple of months,” Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said Monday, “two from Orlando over the weekend.”
That pair was found at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Kenilworth Lodge. Police received another call Monday, Hart said, but didn’t find anyone.
It prompted police to make a social media post about it.
“We would like to take this time to remind everyone that exploring the hotel, and hotel property, is illegal,” the post states. “The property is not open to the public. It is not open to exploration. Those wishing to explore the property for paranormal activity or other recreational activities, will be charged criminally if caught.”
That charge is trespassing, Hart said, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Hart said the trespassers seem to be ghost hunters, although police haven’t seen as many at Kenilworth Lodge as in the past at Harder Hall, which still shows up in internet search results, mostly on ghost-hunting sites and a 2016 blog post from Alan Jay Ford of Sebring.
2016, the centennial year for Kenilworth Lodge, was also the last year it was open, before it was closed by the city of Sebring for reported violations of fire, safety and other codes.