SEBRING — A trial date has been set in a negligence lawsuit, involving a school bus, against the School Board of Highlands.
The complaint in the lawsuit filed on Oct. 24, 2019 states that on Aug. 20, 2018 Marielys Diaz Luna was driving a 2010 Acura on Commerce Center Drive while the School Board allowed Dennis Stahl to operate their school bus, and he “negligently operated the bus so that it collided with the vehicle driven by Luna.”
The result: Injuries resulting in pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish ... loss of earnings, loss of the ability to earn money and aggravation of a previously existing injuring, the complaint states. The losses are either permanent in nature or continuing and plaintiff will suffer the losses in the future.
Attorney William H. Winters of Winters & Yonker, Tampa, is representing Diaz.
In a letter to the School Board, Winters states Diaz has injuries to her neck, shoulders and back.
The School Board is being represented in the case by Alan Sang of the Winter Park law firm of Carman, Beauchamp, Sang & Gonzales, P.A.
In the School Board’s defense Sang stated, Luna was herself guilty of negligence, which was a “proximate” cause of the accident and any alleged resulting injuries. The injuries complained of by Luna resulted from her failure to utilize an available and fully-operational seat belt in the vehicle so her damages should be reduced accordingly.
The pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 19 with Judge David Ward presiding.
The jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 7 with Ward presiding.