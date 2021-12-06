Trial postponed for teacher accused of sexual battery

SEBRING — A female high school teacher remains in the Highlands County Jail nearly 10 months after she was charged with having sex with a minor, male student.
Jury selection for Ariel Madden Reed’s trial sexual battery charges was to be today, but her newest lawyer, Elton J. Gissendanner III, asked for more time to interview witnesses, a private investigator’s reports, phone records, and other evidence.
He told the Highlands News-Sun that she wants to get on with her life. “She has been in there too long,” he said of the psychology teacher. “She is a bright, intelligent woman who does not pose a threat to the community.”
Reed, who is charged with eight counts of lewd battery, and two counts of sexual assault by a custodian on a person older than 12 and younger than 18, is alleged to have had intercourse with the 15-year-old on several occasions. The alleged trysts occurred in her car, the classroom and in her home, detectives said. The case broke after the teen allegedly showed friends several nude photos of the teacher on his cell phone.
The public defender’s office represented her at her arraignment in February but soon withdrew. Since then, she has been represented by attorneys in William B. Fletcher’s stable of defense lawyers.
Michael Durham of Fletcher’s office took the case first. Durham wrote in a May 3 motion to preserve data, information, and other evidence taken from Reed from “cell block searches … being conducted along with other surveillance methods.”
Durham asked the jail investigators and prosecution to preserve any video, phone calls, text messages, emails, social media and other communications, and any documents stored in emails, on laptops, PCs, graphics, and recordings, including any deleted files.
That’s because investigators overheard a jail conversation between Reed and someone else that mentioned a letter Reed wrote “that they thought included some sort of admission to the offense,” Glissendanner said. “So they had the jail take everything out of her cell looking for this letter. They found a few things, returned a few things, copied a few things. The state has not told us what, if anything, they had.”
As his client appeared in the virtual courtroom screen from the jail, her wrists handcuffed behind her back, Gissendanner said Reed, 31, has a lot of support in the community.
“She has her whole life ahead of her, she has family and friends who miss her,” he said.
Estrada continued her case until Jan. 19.