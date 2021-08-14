SEBRING — A jury on Thursday found Nathaniel Hawthorne III guilty of trafficking in hydrocodone and for failing to obey a driver license restriction.
Though the case may seem unremarkable, it is not. This is not Hawthorne’s first conviction, but that’s not the only reason he’s been in jail for the past three years awaiting trial. Like other defendants, Hawthorne’s day in court had been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The events we’re going to talk about occurred on Aug. 14, 2018, that was some time ago,” Richard Castillo told the jury in his opening statement. “We were slowed down for some time by the pandemic, and things got on backlog, so we’re finally here to have this case heard.”
Adhering to 10th Circuit Court Chief Judge Ellen Masters’ Administrative Order 1-60.2, everyone wore facemasks: Hawthorne’s lawyer, Michael Lee Hrdlicka, Castillo, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, bailiffs, courtroom observers, and the six jurors and two alternates.
The chief judge’s orders also require witnesses to wear a face mask “with clear plastic panels,” which the court can provide. Hawthorne, 51, wore a clear face mask as he sat at the defense table. That allows judges and jurors to see facial expressions as they weigh the veracity of testimony.
Nevertheless, the two-day trial went smoothly. Estrada turned off the virtual court camera that streams court proceedings over the internet whenever the jury entered and left the courtroom. They were not visible as they sat in the jury box and listened to testimony. Witnesses sat behind plexiglass.
Jurors passed around hand sanitizer after examining a hydrocodone pill bottle handed to them by Castillo. A bailiff also helped spray sanitizer into jurors’ hands.
Hawthorne has been convicted of cocaine trafficking and possession, selling alcohol without a license, selling marijuana within 1,000 feet of a church; four counts of driving with a suspended license, giving a false name to law enforcement, and fleeing and eluding. In 1994, he was sentenced to four years, six months in state prison on cocaine charges.
Detective Eddie San Miquel, who was a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy when he arrested Hawthorne in 2018, told the jury that the pills were in the name of an Avon Park woman. The woman said she had driven her car to a Sunoco gas station where Hawthorne, whom she knew, met her in his vehicle. Castillo told jurors that Hawthorne stole the pills from the woman’s car while she was inside the store.
When she came out, Hawthorne “was gone, gone,” Castillo told the jury. San Miguel spotted Hawthorne running a stop sign a short time later in Sebring.
Hrdlicka argued that prosecutors had not provided evidence that Hawthorne had stolen the pills. Investigators did not test the bottle for fingerprints, which Hrdlicka said should produce doubt in the jurors’ minds.
The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning with a guilty verdict on each charge. Hawthorne will be sentenced in September.