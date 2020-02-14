I disagree with Tim Smolarick’s Feb. 9 column, asserting that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tore up President Trump’s State of the Union address because she was pouting over Trump’s failure to shake her hand.
She tore it up because Trump made false statements about his accomplishments and made promises that he had no intention to keep. He proved his hypocrisy in the cutbacks he proposed in the administration’s recent budget.
I also found many inaccuracies in a Feb. 7 letter regarding the Trump impeachment proceedings. The author writes that House Democrats did not allow witnesses for Trump to testify. That’s false. House Democrats called for witnesses and documents, but President Trump blocked all current and former administration officials from testifying and also refused to release documents.
At trial, the Republican-controlled Senate supported Trump by also refusing to subpoena administration witnesses and documents, meaning that there was in fact no trial. Calling Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to the carpet for criticizing the Republicans, as the writer does, seems ridiculous.
The author also states that the charges were not impeachable offenses; therefore, the Senate did not have to hear the case. Wrong. The Constitution states that when the House votes to impeach, it is up to the Senate to hold a trial and determine if there is evidence sufficient to convict.
The writer’s final misstatement is that Trump’s acquittal exonerates him. It doesn’t. An authentic trial requires subpoenaing witnesses and documents. This trial was a sham. Republicans chose to make it so.
Ingrid Utech
Sebring