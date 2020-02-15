Responding to "Trial was a sham." I disagree. Has that person ever been on jury duty?
The Senate was the jury, there to see all evidence presented by the Democrat prosecutors. They could have compelled the witnesses to appear by going to court.
The sham was in the Democrats refusing any questions by Republicans or witnesses or confronting his accusers. The Democrats rushed it.
I was on a jury a couple of times. I don’t remember asking for witnesses who were not even questioned during the trial.
The jury is there to see all evidence presented by the prosecutor during the trial, which was held in the House not the Senate. But Democrats like to make rules as they go to suit them. Oh, by the way, that’s called executive privilege and separation of power.
Obama's AG, (Eric) Holder, was held in contempt and he would not give any information into Republican oversight. Let's just hope now we can be charged with a crime without knowing your accuser and prosecutors can make up anything they want and even make it up and put words they think you said as fact. Just saying.
Rafael Egozcue
Lake Placid