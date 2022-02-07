SEBRING — The trials of the last two men charged in the killing of Joshua Hickey during a marijuana deal are set to begin this morning.
Johan Wendon Holder, the man police say shot and killed Hickey in his driveway in October 2017, is charged with second degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and other crimes. Mikevious Young, Holder’s codefendant, is charged with second-degree murder, accessory after the fact; robbery with a firearm; and conspiracy. Young is free on $175,000 bond.
Detectives say Young was in on the robbery but was refused a ride to the marijuana deal by Williams, who had borrowed his girlfriend’s car to drive Holder. Detectives linked Young and the other defendants through Facebook posts, cell tower records and photographic lineups. In one video uploaded three hours before the shooting, Young (screen name “Lucky Luciano”) is seen with Holder, who is wearing dark shorts and sneakers. Detectives say Holder was wearing the same clothes during the shooting and during his police interrogation.
Detectives also found text messages that allegedly show the men planning to rob Hickey.
If convicted, Young faces a three-year minimum on the armed robbery charge alone; the accessory to murder charge brings up to five years in state prison. However, Young has a prior murder arrest; he was charged with first-degree murder in Hendry County but prosecutors there dropped the charges for lack of evidence. In May 2018, he pled guilty to grand theft. He was originally charged with robbery while possessing a firearm in that case.
Holder and Young are the last of five men charged in Hickey’s death. Others were charged as accessories for being on the periphery of the crime. It’s not clear which co-defendants knew in advance that Hickey would be robbed or shot.
For instance, Christopher Laveon Bell is serving a five-year sentence that will be followed by five years of probation. He pled guilty as an accessory to second degree murder, robbery, and associated crimes on Feb. 2, 2021.
The other two defendants, George Leonard Wood and Ortland Williams, were charged as accessories and for possessing the marijuana or the guns connected to the crime.
Though Wood wasn’t at the scene of the killing about 65 miles away in Sebring, Highlands County detectives charged him because Holder – with the murder weapon and the marijuana – drove to Wood’s Clewiston home after the crime. Originally charged with accessory to second degree murder and other crimes, Wood pled guilty to a felon in possession of a gun and was sentenced to 18 months.
Williams, who drove Holder to buy pot from Hickey, pled guilty to third degree felony murder and received 10 years probation. He served six months in jail. Williams called 911 after witnessing the shooting.
Detectives found Hickey, 28, deceased in the driver’s seat in a car in his family’s driveway. A witness told him that Holder pulled a gun and fired at Hickey, who had a handgun in his car. Holder reached in and grabbed a bag of marijuana and fled in the car that had brought him to the scene. Detectives say Holder shot Hickey multiple times in the face and head with a 9mm pistol.