SEBRING — Communities will participate in Halloween this year, but not with big events. Community-wide events, in the midst of a still-raging COVID-19 pandemic, have been canceled this year.
In their place, the three municipalities have all assigned 6-9 p.m. Saturday as the official trick-or-treating time for families wanting to participate in the holiday. Having Halloween fall on a Saturday made that decision relatively easy.
Several events have cropped up on the calendar to fill any gaps, while still maintaining pandemic protocols of wearing cloth masks, refraining from touching hands and maintaining six-foot distances.
In addition to those precautions, Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler — usually involved with the town’s now-canceled downtown Halloween event — is reminding people to “just be cautious. This includes using good visibility, such as wearing reflective costumes and carrying flashlights, as well as staying out of neighborhoods they don’t know or trust.
“If you see anything suspicious, call us,” Fansler said.
The Florida Department of Health, while not giving specific instructions about COVID-19 precautions, did offer several alternatives to trick-or-treating for those who chose not to or are unable to do so.
These include carving or decorating pumpkins and displaying them, hosting a Halloween scavenger hunt with lists of things to look for and photograph among outdoor Halloween decorations, visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard, attending a small outdoor costume parade or hosting a virtual costume contest.
As always, the Health Department recommends using hand sanitizer and masks, and practicing safe distancing.
Those staying home to give out candy could consider removing tripping hazards from their homes, replacing burned out bulbs in exterior lights, sweeping wet leaves from sidewalks or steps, and providing easy-to-grab goodie bags instead of individual pieces of candy. Those providing “grab bags” are advised to wash their hands for 20 seconds or more before preparing the bags.
Also, if parents give kids a good meal before going to parties or trick-or-treating, it can prevent gorging on candy, especially when they haven’t yet washed their own hands.
As always, the Health Department gives standard warnings to wear bright, reflective flame-retardant costumes, short enough to prevent tripping, with shoes that fit properly.
Trick-or-treaters should avoid any sharp or long swords, canes or sticks with their costume and should avoid decorative contact lenses not sold by an eye professional — which can risk injury or sight loss.
Events that are posted on local calendars include:
- Haunted House, open at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at C & S Auction, 4470 U.S. 27 South, Sebring; closes at 9:30 p.m. each night. Admission $2. Call 863-633-8393 for details or to volunteer.
- Nightmare Before Christmas Cookie Class, 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm Inc., 8222 W. Josephine Road in Sebring — $35 per person for ages 8 and older. Tickets at www.thebakingshiba.com/book-online.
- Block Party off the Circle, 5-8 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Sebring, 200 E. Center Ave. in Sebring. Free sausage (peppers and onions) and hot dogs, inflatables, a trunk-or-treat area, chance drawings on bikes and a small red electric Corvette and registration to win a 2006 Corvette.
- Trunk & Treat, 6-7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Free candy and fun for all children.
- Halloween 5K and Family Fun Run, 8 a.m. Saturday at Highlands Hammock State Park, 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. The Halloween tradition with costumes encouraged and prizes awarded has gone virtual this year. For details, call 863-452-1295.
- Halloween Fun at the Children’s Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 219 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Lots of not-so-spooky Halloween fun includes games, face painting and crafts. Come in costume, but not scary. Those with no costumes can use the dress-up area to borrow for the day.
- Lite the Nite at The Sanctuary, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at 107 N. Florida Ave. in Avon Park. Free admission includes free candy, a dunking booth, inflatable obstacle course, kids’ jump houses, free carnival games and more.
- High Speed Halloween 2020, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club Avon Park Athletic & Learning Center, 207 E. State St. in Avon Park. Experience the thrill of international auto racing with hot dogs, race cars on display, Heartland Lions Football, AdventHealth Health check and an annual trunk or treat.
- Spooktacular Car Show & Food Truck Rally, 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Free registration/admission. Join in with costumes, food and drinks, door prizes, 50/50 drawing, music, games and trick-or-treating. Contact Rachael Proctor at 863-471-9500, ext. 221 or Racheal.Proctor@lakeshoremall.com.
- Howling Halloween Party, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, at Spring Lake Dog Park, 2381 Duane Palmer Blvd. in Sebring. Social distancing while enjoying socialization for the dogs and humans. Bring your own chair. Bring your own towel if your dog will be swimming.
- Halloween Costume Party, 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Sebring International Golf Resort, 100 Clubhouse Lane in Sebring. Live music by Raisin Cane, a costume party, tasty treats and happy hour drinks all night. RSVP at 863-655-5555.
- Drive Thru Trick or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Placid Lakes Country Club, 3601 Placid Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid.
- Rocky Horror Picture Show showing from 6 p.m. Saturday to midnight at Mon Cirque Wine Bar, 140 N. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. The interactive cult classic will have the first show at 6 p.m. and the second at 10 p.m. Reserve limited seats in advance, $5 each, at moncirquesebring@gmail.com.
- Trick or Treat in Sun ‘n Lake, 6-9 p.m. Saturday in the Sun ‘N Lake subdivision of Sebring.
- Curbside Halloween by Cellular Sales, 6-8 p.m. Saturday at 2729 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Enter through Popeye’s drive-through and follow the signs for the complete experience.
- Dog’s Halloween Costume Contest, 6-7 p.m. at Wet Dogs Brewing, 231 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid.
- Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m. Saturday around Lake Olivia in the Avon Park Lakes subdivision.