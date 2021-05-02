Wading birds are such wonderful wildlife to observe because they tend to hang around and do their thing even if humans are nearby. Compared to more skittish species, herons and other waders usually tolerate viewing, offering a great opportunity for those interested in seeing nature up close.
The tricolored heron is a tall, slender and elegant appearing heron. Smaller than the great blue heron, this bluish-gray wading bird is about the same size as a little blue heron or a snowy egret but very thin in appearance. Feathering around the neck is reddish brown, especially noticeable when the bird is wet, and the belly is bright, clean white with no other markings. During breeding season this attractive species has a plume of feathers on the crown of its head that you might see blowing about in the breeze like overgrown bangs.
Formerly referred to as the Louisiana heron, this Florida resident is found throughout the southern coastal and freshwater regions. Breeding along the Gulf Coast, they will travel all the way along the Atlantic Coast. Shallow areas such as swamps, mudflats and wetland recharge areas are good places to scout for them. Mostly solitary while foraging for food in their active manner, they slip deeper into the water than most herons. Feeding in a stalking manner in more shallow areas, they will prance after, then spear slippery fish in a stabbing action.
In shallow wetland areas, look for medium sized grayish heron with a white stripe running the length of its slender grayish neck and an ever-present white belly. Juveniles are rustier in coloration and look quite different than the adults, but they also have the clean white belly feathers. The spear-shaped bill is more yellowish in juveniles, but the upper mandible or top portion is grayish blue on the adults. In bright light you may see a dazzling purple hue around the front chest area of the adults.
In flight, this bird holds its long neck in folded fashion with feet straight out behind. During breeding season long buff-colored plumes can be seen across the upper back, facial coloration changes to a beautiful bright blue hue and the legs will be pink in color. Outside of breeding season the legs are gray and facial areas are yellowish. The variations in appearance throughout the year makes this species quite delightful to observe in any stage of life.