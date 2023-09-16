Editor’s note: Prosecutors say they are not yet finished with Toreaun Ulykee Thompson. See story on A4.

Shaun St. John does not remember getting shot on Sept. 11, 2021. All he remembers is a burning sensation as the bullet entered just right of his nose. The bullet, fired from a pistol, shattered cheekbone, destroyed facial tissue and tore muscle before it came to rest in his neck. It stopped millimeters from his brain.

