Shaun St. John does not remember getting shot on Sept. 11, 2021. All he remembers is a burning sensation as the bullet entered just right of his nose. The bullet, fired from a pistol, shattered cheekbone, destroyed facial tissue and tore muscle before it came to rest in his neck. It stopped millimeters from his brain.
His attacker, Toreaun Thompson, dragged St. John deeper into an Avon Park orange grove and left him in the sand to die. Thompson then stole St. John’s wallet (with a few dollars in tips from his job), St. John’s cell phone, and drove away with the victim’s gray Chrysler Sebring convertible.
So, with a hole in his face, teeth shattered, and a bullet in his neck, the 22-year-old lay in the grove alone – in the dark of the night and under the burning sun – for two days with no food, water, or medical help.
Crawling to pump house
“I remember waking up a couple of times,” St. John told the Highlands News-Sun Wednesday, just hours after a local judge sentenced Thompson to three life sentences for the crime.
Now 24, the victim gave the newspaper an exclusive account of his time alone in the grove, fighting for his life.
“I remember trying to crawl into a pump shed to get out of the sun, and I found a bottle of some kind of liquid,” he said. He tried to drink but it trickled through the hole in his face. “I was so thirsty, but I couldn’t drink.”
After a time – he doesn’t remember how long – he crawled back out of the pump shed to attempt to crawl to a house he could see behind the orange grove.
“I wasn’t able to make it,” he said. “I collapsed in the grove and fell asleep again.”
Workers drive up
On the third day – Sept. 13, 2021 – he awoke to the sound of a grove work truck approaching him. Using his last reserves, he got up and waved, getting the attention of whoever was in the truck. A worker walked over to him and asked if he was OK.
Though his facial injuries made it difficult to speak, St. John was able to mumble, ‘I think I have been beat up.”
Aghast at seeing a man with horrible injuries so far out on East Canfield Street in unincorporated Highlands County, the workers called 911 to get him medical help.
“He called the police and ambulance,” St. John said. “I was out for two days, I was happy to see him.”
Detective gets written answers
At the hospital, Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Du’Wayne Kelly tried to interview St. John, but St. John could not speak. He answered the detective by writing them down.
Since then, St. John has undergone facial reconstruction surgery that required a plastic surgeon to peel his face forward to repair shattered bone. He said he faces more surgery in the future, including the re-breaking of his jaw so doctors can realign it properly.
On Wednesday, his injuries seemed much healed, though there’s still a thin scar across the top of his head. The left side of his face is still paralyzed – he can’t see out of his left eye – but St. John took the stand to ask Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to give Thompson, who was sitting at the defense table, “the maximum.”
Thompson pleads guilty
On Sept. 11 – exactly two years after he left St. John to die in the grove – Thompson pleaded guilty to attempted murder with great bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, armed burglary of St. John’s vehicle, grand theft of St. John’s vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Wednesday morning, prosecutor Norda Swaby, who was poised to prosecute Thompson before he pleaded guilty, said Thompson had just got out of prison when he attacked St. John.
“It was about a month later he committed these heinous acts upon Shaun St. John,” Swaby said. “He shot Shaun in the face and robbed him with a firearm. He has no value for human life.”
Cowden then addressed Thompson.
“You plead guilty with no promises made to you,” she said. “This was a planned act, this was not an accident. You intended, by shooting this individual in the face, to take his life. It’s miraculous that Mr. St. John survived two days … after he was left to die.”
Three life sentences
She then sentenced Thompson to life in prison on the attempted murder charge, to a second term of life in prison for robbery with a firearm, a third life sentence for burglary of a conveyance while armed, five years for grand theft of a motor vehicle, and 15 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
All the sentences are to be served concurrently.
There is a footnote of kindness and connection to the story. St. John said Thompson’s mother rode the elevator with St. John to Courtroom 2B where her son was to be sentenced.
St. John says after a moment, she realized he was the victim.
“She started crying and she gave me a hug,” he said. “I pray for his family as they go through this. It’s hard on them, too.”