AVON PARK — Three men were arrested Thursday in Avon Park just after 9 p.m. after a traffic stop led to drug trafficking charges. Thomas Trevino, 25, of Jacksonville, will be charged with possession of drug equipment, a misdemeanor. Rene Sanchez Ramos, 36, of Wauchula is facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon during commission of a felony, sale of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed firearm, drug equipment possession, owning a vehicle used to transport drugs and methamphetamine trafficking. Vincente Zamora, 27, of Avon Park, will face possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment possession and resisting an officer.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies observed a Ford vehicle cross the center line “numerous times” on County Road 17. The Ford turned onto Claradge Avenue and was pulled over. Ramos was the driver of the vehicle; Zamora was in the passenger seat with Trevino in the back left seat. The deputy observed a used methamphetamine pipe sticking out of Zamora’s sock.
The deputy noted Zamora was told to exit the vehicle and not to reach for anything. He did not comply with orders; the report states and he was removed from the car.
Everyone got out of the car and 3.4 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly found on Ramos in a pocket. A K-9 was brought in to do a “free air sniff” and alerted deputies to the possibility of more drugs. Inside of a baby diaper on the passenger floorboard was 82.4 grams of methamphetamine. Also found was a handgun.