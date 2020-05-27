In order not to lose our minds my husband, Cliff and I have been exploring Florida on road trips over these past few weeks due to the COVID-19 crisis. We social distance and wear masks when necessary and do a picnic lunch at a picnic table by ourselves.
Recently, our goal was to visit Sebring to check out Harder Hall Hotel (we are suckers for old buildings) and the raceway. After having our picnic at Harder Hall Golf Course we decided we wanted to stop and take a picture of Harder Hall. I pulled off the road and almost immediately got very stuck in the soft sand. We tried and tried to get out of the sand but it just made everything worse. However, we were rescued by three wonderful Sebring residents, Joel, Neil and Dustin.
Without any hesitation, they stopped to see if they could help and boy could we use it! Several ideas were tried unsuccessfully until Dustin drove back to his home to get a tow strap.
My faith in human beings has been restored! Wanting Dustin, Joel and Neil to know we are so grateful for their willingness to stop and help visitors from Fort Lauderdale. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!
Sandy Steffen
Fort Lauderdale