Are you old enough to remember home movies? I’m talking about honest to goodness movies, reel-to-reel, not a Netflix binge night.
Somewhere in the back of my mind, I recall watching the plastic strands of negatives spinning through a heavy, mint green machine as upside down images streamed through a small square of light. The scent of film remains distinctive but if this is a genuine memory or something I saw somewhere in my life, I can’t be certain. It all gets a bit foggy when I think of those times in grade school where we’d ooh and ahh to be picked to run the projector. Were they one and the same?
Regardless of the haziness in these recollections, one thing has become crystal clear to me – the way technology has changed capturing memories during travel. Recently our adult children had the opportunity of a lifetime. Traveling for a friend’s nuptials, they had a chance to visit the Grand Canyon.
If you’ve been fortunate enough to check this gaping wonder off your bucket list, you already know the stupefying experience it appears to be. For this gal, it remains in my personal waiting room. To date, I’ve not gone this far west, but yearn to do so. What a joy it was for me when I began receiving texted photos of their first glimpses of this natural wonder.
Blown away by the images, I queried what they were feeling. How did standing in this space feel in their bodies? I wanted to experience the awe-struck amazement, even vicariously through them. When my phone rang, I got super excited. It was a Facetime call from their walk at the canyon.
Surprised by the quality of the call even in the remote place they were, I was “walked” about and shown the marvelous beauty they were soaking in at that very moment. Via the gift of technology, I was stunned and speechless as I viewed the natural beauty before us. What a blessing this was to me in the moment. It made me think about all the neat things we do and places we go. This would be a great idea to implement for future trips.
Even better, upon their return home we were treated to a night of viewing their photos, videos and recordings. From panoramas to recorded moments, the images were one stunning marvel after another. Pinching an image allowed us to zoom in and see the ant like people hiking far below or the kayaks banked on the edge of Horseshoe bend. Hundreds of photos in glorious quality were easily captured on a phone that had been popped into one’s pocket.
It really is amazing how much things have changed from just a generation ago. From reel-to-reel projectors to video cassette recorders and now digital captures in a handheld device. Tripping with technology is pretty darn fantastic and it makes me wonder what lies ahead in the years yet to come.