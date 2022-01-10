Put American military troops on our borders before we have a repeat of the Chinese Civil War. America’s fight with Marxism or communism when the Japanese tried to take control of China in the 1930s, our United States Marines kicked their a — out of China, but when Mao used Marxism to fight against Chiang Kai Sheck, American leadership failed the Chinese people. The leadership of the Democratic Party tied the hands of the Marines in China. We were only observers in the Chinese Civil War. We should have been allowed to destroy Mao and his communist leadership.
Then Mao used movement of people in great masses to control the war. The Democratic Party is using that same tactic to win a foothold in America as we speak. Our military must round up all illegals and deport them before we become a communist state.
The Supreme Court should not allow the Democrat party to be allowed to participate in our electoral process when they promote Marxism or communism that violated our Constitution. That is based on Judeo Christian law, promoting love instead of hate.
The 2020 election was fraud against all voters, allowed by the Supreme Court. I was a child marine in the China Civil War 1947, 1948, 1949. The 2020 election should not stand. It should be voided by the Supreme Court. We should put most of the leadership of the Democrat party in prison for treason. If we are to remain free we cannot ignore the past history of the Democrat party. Time is short or we the people must act. Where is our military leadership?? We must not allow history to repeat itself.
May God help us all. Don’t expect any help from the rogue Democratic Party. A party that has been against our laws for years of history.
Billie Jewett
Sebring