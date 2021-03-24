LAKE PLACID — For the 10th year, Judy Muise has been the leader of a ‘Relay for Life’ event at Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park in Lake Placid. Worldwide, over 5,000 such marches are held in over 20 countries. June 20th was the day of choice for Muise and her volunteers to put on this year’s eight-hour cancer-cure activities.
‘Relay for Life’ is sponsored by the American Cancer Society and other cancer organizations. It’s a fundraiser for treatment and research of a disease that kills over 600,000 people in the United States each year. Muise lost her husband and two of her best friends to this horrible disease.
Last year the Tropical Harbor raised over $9,000. But due to COVID-19 issues, this year the event had to be curtailed somewhat. Muise said they didn’t advertise as much because they just couldn’t safely handle a large crowd.
But that didn’t stop the activities from happening, starting with a march around the park following residents carrying the American Cancer Society banner. Every corner of the social hall had some type of game, raffle or contest going on. That ranged from fake gambling, to raffles for donated gift baskets, to auctions, to games of skill.
There was a lot of laughter as contestants vied for homemade baked goods by participating in ongoing cake walks. Dianne Patchett chose a strawberry cream-filled angel food cake for her reward. She’s a snowbird from Horsehead, New York.
Outside, competitions were taking place at the shuffleboard court and at the corn-hole pitching area. For something a little milder, people were trying their luck netting lucky duckies out of the water to see if they had the prize-winning numbers printed on them. Diane Cole was in charge of the pond.
Back in the kitchen, Mary Pelfrey was dishing up hot dogs and sloppy Joe’s while her crew made ice cream sundaes. It should be noted that the Lake Placid Save-A-Lot grocery store donated all the meat, buns, accessories – everything having to do with the food.
Meanwhile, 20 other local businesses came through with donations, gift certificates and baskets. Their generosity is what made all the prizes more meaningful. Muise made everyone aware of who these contributors are.
Many of those in attendance had a special reason to come out to honor and support their family and friends who have cancer, or who have survived it. Joanne and Jerry Rau live in Tropical Harbor. Their daughter, Kelly Rau, 57, was diagnosed with cancer 16 years ago. Instead of feeling sorry for herself, she went out and raised over $6,000 in the Fort Myers area at walking and bowling events. Unfortunately, Kelly is currently experiencing liver failure and needs prayers.
If anyone would like to make a donation to the ‘Relay for Life’ movement, please contact Judy Muise at 863-260-0069. It might just help someone you know who is dealing with cancer.