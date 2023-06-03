Looking to the west, in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) is watching Tropical Storm Arlene. The former Tropical Depression Two was upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene early Friday afternoon.
Although the storm will stay off the coast of Florida, the state will get a soaking. Keep the umbrellas and galoshes handy.
On Friday afternoon, Arlene was found to have sustained winds of 40 mph. A tropical storm is declared when the sustained winds reach 39 mph. Arlene’s path is heading south at 5 mph toward western Cuba. Arlene was about 265 miles west of Fort Myers.
It is forecast to fizzle out over the weekend. NOAA Hurricane Hunter planes and the National Hurricane Center are keeping tabs on the disturbance for any changes.
NOAA Meteorologist Nicole Carlisle said the majority of the rains associated with the storm will fall inland. The storm will remain offshore, however, Highlands County will likely see about one to two inches of rain. There could be “pockets” of rain three to five inches, the meteorologist said. Some low-lying areas that tend to hold water could flood. Areas that received heavy rains over the past few days are also susceptible to flooding.
“It’ll be just like the normal summer afternoon showers and storms. This tropical storm will stay way off shore,” NOAA Meteorologist Eric Oglesby said. “The only difference is on the coast with rip currents.”
Tropical Depression Two, as its name implies, was the second storm NOAA has tracked so far this season. Tropical Storm Arlene is the first named storm of the season.
Localized flooding could cause hazards, especially to motorists. If there is water over a road, don’t drive through it, Carlisle advised.
“Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” is a campaign from the National Weather Service. It is designed to warn people of the dangers of walking or driving in flood waters. More information on flooding can be found at weather.gov.
While this storm is not forecast to greatly impact our county, it is a good reminder we have entered into hurricane season (June 1). The season runs through Nov. 30.
The time to prepare for a storm is before one is on NOAA’s radar. When a storm is threatening, oftentimes there is a run on water, batteries, plywood and other supplies. Facing empty store shelves when a storm is pending can be avoided.
Preparing for a hurricane doesn’t have to be tedious, head over today to the 2023 Highlands News-Sun’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeshore Mall. The free event will be both educational and fun for the whole family.
The Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will run through June 9. A second holiday will run from Aug. 26-Sept. 8. A list of qualifying purchases can be found on Floridarevenue.com