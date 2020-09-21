HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Beta slowly crawled toward the shores of Texas and Louisiana on Sunday, stirring worries that it could bring heavy rain, flooding and storm surge to a storm-weary stretch of the Gulf Coast.
Beta was one of three named storms whirling in the Atlantic basin during an exceptionally busy hurricane season. If the system makes landfall in Texas — which forecasters predict it will late today or early Tuesday — it would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020. That would tie a record set in 1916, according to Colorado State hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
As of late Sunday morning, Beta was aiming to make landfall along the middle or upper Texas coast but was no longer expected to reach hurricane intensity, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding from rainfall was expected to be the major threat from Beta, which after making landfall was expected to move northeastward along the coast Tuesday through Thursday before heading into Louisiana.
Coastal communities began preparing for Beta over the weekend, with the Texas city of Galveston and surrounding Galveston County issuing voluntary evacuation orders on Saturday. Seabrook, north of Galveston, issued its own order.
Craig Brown, the mayor pro tem of Galveston, said in a statement that high tides and up to 10 inches of expected rainfall would leave roads impassable, especially in the west end and low-lying areas of the city.
Beta was churning slowly through the Gulf late Sunday morning about 180 miles southeast of Galveston, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was moving west-northwestward at 3 mph.
Little change in strength was expected as the system approached Texas, forecasters said. Earlier predictions showed Beta could reach hurricane strength before making landfall.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for a stretch of coastline stretching from Port Aransas, about 165 miles southwest of Galveston, to Morgan City, Louisiana, 80 miles west of New Orleans. A hurricane watch, a tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch were all discontinued Sunday morning.
In Lake Charles, Louisiana, where thousands of people remained without power more than three weeks after Hurricane Laura slammed into the coast, there were concerns that Beta could super-soak the region again. Up to 20 inches of rain could fall in some parts of the area, Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Lake Charles, said during a Saturday briefing.
Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names on Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy remained a powerful hurricane Sunday, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and moving northwestward at 9 mph. Teddy was centered 300 miles south-southeast of Bermuda less than a week after Hurricane Paulette made landfall in the wealthy British territory. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda.
Tropical Storm Wilfred was still at sea but was expected to dissipate by Tuesday.