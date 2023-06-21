Tropical Storm Bret is being closely watched by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Bret is the second named storm of the hurricane season, which runs from June 1-Nov. 30.

As of Tuesday’s 11 a.m. update, Bret was moving west at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. A tropical storm is classified at sustained winds of 39-73 mph on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale. Bret earned its name on Monday.

