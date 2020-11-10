SEBRING — A former major hurricane, now a tropical storm, Eta is the one that just won’t die. After devastating Central America, Eta crossed Cuba and made landfall in South Florida on Sunday causing flooding.
Eta is on the move again. This time, it is headed west, away from the west coast of Florida.
Most of Florida will get a pause until about Wednesday when Eta’s impacts will be felt once more, according to Meteorologist Keily Delerme with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She said there will be increased rain showers and breezy on Wednesday and Thursday.
As of Monday morning, Delerme said the storm was moving westward at 15 mph and was forecast to linger in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf waters are still warm enough to cause some intensification. There is a chance Eta could turn into a minimal hurricane.
Unfortunately, there is a chance Eta could make landfall again in Florida but Delerme said the forecast is uncertain after Thursday. Where Eta makes landfall and the impacts to the west coast will depend on its path. Tampa and the Panhandle are potential targets.
The good news for Highlands is that showers and winds should be the only effects felt in the county. All tropical storm warnings have been canceled for now, except in the Dry Tortugas, in the Keys. Delerme said to keep an eye on the skies and an umbrella handy.
The Highlands County Emergency Operations Center is at a Level II and is monitoring the weather with experts. Sandbags and sand are available but unstaffed. Bring your own shovel and muscle. Bags are limited to 10 each. When picking up the empty sand bags, stay in your vehicle and they will be brought out to you.
Sandbags are available at:
- Sebring: Road and Bridge office at 4344 George Blvd.
- Avon Park: Road and Bridge office on East Winthrop Street
- Lake Placid: Road and Bridge office on County Road 621
Sand for sandbags is available at:
- Sebring: South George Boulevard just north of the Emergency Operations Center
- Avon Park: Intersection of County Road 17 East, Old Bombing Range Road and Isabelle Lake Road
- Lake Placid: Intersection of County Road 619, County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive.