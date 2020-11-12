SEBRING — Tropical Storm Eta strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds at 75 mph for several hours Wednesday morning but dropped back down to a tropical storm by the afternoon. Eta was poised to make landfall Thursday just north of Tampa according to the 11 a.m. update from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday morning.
Even though Eta’s winds dropped to 70 mph, there was danger from tornadoes. The storm was located 115 miles southwest of Tampa. Tornado watches or warnings were issued for several counties on the west coast for the peninsula.
According to Meteorologist Nicole Carlisle with NOAA, Eta will be crossing over the state from southwest to northeast and will be close to exiting the state by tonight. Many counties along the coast were expected to see some flooding from the storm, much like it caused flooding in South Florida last weekend.
In Highlands County, the commute to work will be breezy and rainy. Sand is available for residents that are concerned about flooding, however, the county’s public information officer said to bring your own bags to fill and shovels. Sand is available at Sebring: South George Boulevard just north of the Emergency Operations Center,Avon Park: Intersection of County Road 17 East, Old Bombing Range Road and Isabelle Lake Road and Lake Placid: Intersection of County Road 619, County Road 621 and Highlands Lake Drive.
Storm surge warnings were in effect on Wednesday for St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo. They were expected to see a rise of 3-5 feet. All along the west coast, there will be dangerous surf, rip currents and storm surge. Carlisle said things should be calmer at the beaches by the weekend.
Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches were in effect for Tampa and most of the west coast. Because of the “erratic nature” of ETA, Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency and asked President Donald Trump for a federal declaration of emergency, reported the News Service of Florida.
DeSantis cited difficulty sheltering or evacuating in a pandemic.
“With thousands of our citizens fighting COVID-19, we anticipate the need for shelters to be greater than usual, which results in increased resource requirements. Even healthy populations sheltered in traditional congregate shelters will require PPE (personal protective equipment) and the implementation of mitigation measures against the spread of COVID-19 in such environments. Special needs shelters and isolation facilities will be used in greater numbers than for previous events due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the state.”
NOAA is keeping an eye on two additional storms. The first disturbance formed into Theta and the second is called Invest 98L. Once again, 2020 has broken a record, when Theta became the 29th storm of the season. Tropical Storm Eta was tied as the 28th storm in a season with 2005.
Tropical Storm Theta could become a hurricane but will not come near North America. It is headed toward the Azores.
However, Invest 98L could pose a problem. The tropical disturbance is moving east to west in the Caribbean. The conditions are favorable for further development. This is the same area where Eta formed. If Invest 98L becomes a named storm, it will be Iota. It is nothing to panic, about but it is something to keep an eye on, officials said.
Carlisle said to take one storm at a time.